Chadron police force gains officers

During their regular meeting Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with member Keith Crofutt absent, was introduced to the newest members of the Chadron Police Department — Lieutenant Gabriel Walz and Officers Chet Swanson and Zachary Klemp.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein, who administered the oath of service, noted that Walz and Swanson are completely new to the department, but Klemp had left the department and is returning.

Hickstein said the department is up to 10 sworn officers. There are three non-certified officers, one of whom is presently at the academy and two who will join soon. The total number of officers is 13, with two positions still open, a statement that was met with positive comments from council.

Following a public hearing, council approved the one- and six-year street improvement plan for the fiscal year 2021-22. Presenting the plan was Casey Keim, who earlier in the meeting was designated as the street superintendent for the City of Chadron as required annually by the Nebraska Department of Roads Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

Keim first presented the projects completed in the fiscal year 2020-21, which included: asphalt resurfacing of the 400 and 500 blocks of West Fourth Street; asphalt patches on the 200 block of East Fourth, 900 block of East Fifth; 600 block of Mears, 200 block of Lake and 200 block of East Seventh; aggregate resurfacing in the 200 block of Ridgeview Road; and aggregate reconstruction in the 600 block of West 16th Street.

According to the presented plan, one-year projects and their costs are:

•Resurface of the 600 block of Chadron Avenue, $110,000

•Resurfacing of the 100 block of East Fourth, $50,000

•Curb and gutter reconstruction in the 200 block of East Second, $10,000

•Concrete repair in the 500 block of Linden, $20,000

•Concrete repair in the 100 block of North Pine Street, $20,000

Six-year projects and costs are:

•Resurfacing the 100 block of East Sixth, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 200 block of East Sixth, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 700 block of East Sixth, $100,000

•Resurfacing the 800 block of East Sixth, $100,000

•Resurfacing the 500 block of East Sixth, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 600 block of East Sixth, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 100 block of North Main, $760,000

•Resurfacing the 200 block of East Seventh, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 200 block of Maple, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 100 block of West Sixth, $100,000

•Resurfacing the 100 block of East Fifth, $90,000

•Resurfacing the 300 block of Beech, $100,000

•Resurfacing the 400 block of Beech, $100,000

•Resurfacing the 500 block of Beech, $100,000

•Resurfacing the 200 block of North Main, $380,000

•Resurfacing the 300 block of North Main, $380,000

•Resurfacing the intersection of Sixth and Mears, $50,000

•New construction in the 800 block of West Ninth, $300,000

•Curb and gutter reconstruction in the 300 block of East Second Street, $20,000

•Curb and gutter reconstruction in the 300 block of West Second Street, $20,000

Also during his presentation, Mayor Mark Werner asked what Keim would place as priorities if infrastructure money became available. Keim said he would like to first address North Main Street, as there is heavy traffic flow from school transports and heavy trucks headed for the SWANN transfer station. He would also like priority to go to the Sixth and Mears intersection, as it has seen problems over several years.

Keim also indicated that the resurfacing material used would depend on what is available at the right price to do the jobs. He further added he is looking to use the city crews on smaller jobs and only contract out for the more extensive, in order to save some money.

In other action, council approved the annual certification of program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

Applications were authorized to seek USDA funding for several vehicles, including two new 2022 extended cab four-wheel drive trucks for the Public Works Department, a new 2022 Parks/Toolcat for the Parks Department, and a new 2021-22 mid-size police/special services package SUV for the police department.

City Manager John Sutherland said the new vehicles have been on a “want list,” but now there is opportunity to secure some USDA funding to help with the costs.

A resolution was approved to authorize posting the notice of grant availability for Chadron Community Betterment funds generated by Keno and the Public Alliance for Community Energy.

Five thousand pounds of scrap metal was declared as surplus and authorized to be sold. It was noted that the current amount the city has may not be 5,000, but authorizing the amount means there won’t be individual requests for each smaller amount as they come up. Should the 5,000-pound limit be reached, a request to extend the surplus amount will be brought to council.

A payment to Vintage Masonry in the amount of $19,828 was approved for repair work on the rowlock brick of the Chadron Public Library’s façade. The brick had become so weathered that chunks of it were falling out, creating a safety hazard. The payment for the work was significantly lower than the estimated $28,328.

