Chadron police participate in driving enforcement

Like drunk driving, drugged driving is impaired driving, which means it is illegal in all 50 States Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, driving while drug-impaired poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users.
Between April 18 and April 20, Chadron PD will join other participating law enforcement from Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska in If You Feel Different, You Drive Different Drive High, Get a DUI — a regional Drug-Impaired Driving enforcement campaign effort to put an end to drug-impaired driving.
Law enforcement officers across Chadron will patrol the area. By concentrating law enforcement on high traffic corridors, organizers hope to put motorists on guard and encourage sober and safe driving.
Local Impact
In 2019, 9% of crash fatalities across the state of Nebraska involved a driver testing positive for at least one drug.
“Drug-impaired driving is a serious safety issue for drivers and law enforcement on Nebraska roadways,” said Sergeant Patrick Young “By intensifying enforcement of drug-impaired driving laws, we hope people will think twice before driving while impaired by any drug. It is deadly for the driver, but also for his or her passengers, and other people on roadways. If you are taking any type of drug, prescription, over-the-counter or illegal, make plans for a sober driver. Do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”
Drug Impairment Effects on Drivers
It is never safe to drive when impaired. This not only means refraining from drunk driving but also drug-impaired driving. If you think driving while high won’t affect you, you are wrong; it has been proven that THC – the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects – slows reaction times, impairs cognitive performance, and makes it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. The bottom line is this: Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal and can be deadly to the driver and other road users.
“Our goal is to save lives and we’re putting all drivers on alert – Drug-impaired driving is against the law. Remember If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI said Sergeant Young.
For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.