ACE, the Public Alliance for Community Energy, is distributing $8,396 to the City of Chadron as its share of $300,000 being distributed through ACE’s revenue return program to the 72 Nebraska member communities of the not-for-profit, community-owned natural gas supplier.
Through the program, the ACE board of directors may vote to return revenue beyond the cost of operating the organization to its member communities. The board approved the distribution at its board meeting earlier this year. Since forming in 1998, ACE has returned more than $2.3 million back to its Nebraska member communities, including $67,735 to Chadron. The funds are used in various ways to benefit each ACE member community.
Nebraska communities formed ACE for the primary purpose of providing competitively priced natural gas while retaining local control and keeping more revenue in Nebraska’s ACE member communities.
The Nebraska Choice Gas program 2019 selection period is set for April 12-25. Selections may be made online using ACE’s Web site (www.ACEenergy.org) or by phone at (800) 454-4759. Selection forms will be mailed out to all eligible customers prior to the start of the selection period. Early signup pricing is also available by calling ACE at (800) 454-4759. Learn more about ACE and its role in the Nebraska Choice Gas program at www.ACEenergy.org.