Chadron Record brings in nine awards

Last Thursday, the Nebraska Press Association announced its 2019 awards. These awards are typically done at a two-day convention, and though efforts were made to reschedule the event, in the end it was decided to announce winners via online video.
The Chadron Record received awards for nearly 50% of the 20 submissions provided, with a total of in categories of sports, photos, news, special sections and reader contests.
First place awards were in:
Sports Action Photo — Brandon Davenport’ “Battle”
Sports Feature Photo — Brandon Davenport’s “Eating Dirt”
Feature Series — Kerri Rempp’s “From Drought to Floods: Mirage Flats Farmers Persevere”
Single Feature Story — Brandon Davenport’s “Shepherding the Flock”
Second place awards for:
Reader Interaction/Contest — “Saluting Agriculture” by Chadron Record Staff
Photo Page — Brandon Davenport’s “2019 White River Wacipi”
Special Section (Multiple Publication Days) — “Progress” by Chadron Record Staff
Third place awards for:
Sports Feature Writing — Brandon Davenport’s “True Thorne: Cardinals’ Unsung Leader”
In-Depth Writing — Kerri Rempp’s “Blizzard”
Chadron Record Editor Nathan Thompson stated, ““The Chadron Record has a long history of covering meaningful things and events in the community. Whether that be in news, sports, or just highlighting the best people of Dawes County, we are proud to be your newspaper. The awards from the Nebraska Press Association are great reminders of how we are a vital part of our community and how important it is to tell those stories. I am extremely proud of our staff, and look forward to covering this vibrant community for many years into the future.”
Also during Thursday’s presentation, it was announced the sweepstakes winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Print Contest are the weekly Orchard Antelope County News and the daily Kearney Hub.
By placing first among all the Nebraska weeklies entered, the Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News will display the Loral Johnson Community Weekly Sweepstakes Award for one year. This year marks the 17th annual presentation of the Loral Johnson Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award. Loral had a passion for community journalism throughout his life, and this award is given in memory of his enthusiasm. The Orchard Antelope County News finished with 16 first-place awards, five judged second best awards and seven judged third best awards for a point total of 252. This is their third year to win this award, and they beat out the second place winner by four points.
The Kearney Hub was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with 7 first-place awards, 11 for second and 9 for third for a point total of 240. This is the tenth time the Kearney Hub has won the daily sweepstakes. They beat out the second place winner by 44 points. The dailies are judged in 56 categories, and the weeklies in 56 categories. Both focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.
Other weeklies in the top three for print were, second, Blair Washington Co. Pilot-Tribune, and the Aurora News-Register, third.
Finishing second in the daily print category was the Grand Island Independent with the Norfolk Daily News, third.
More than 3,400 separate entries, representing 10 dailies and 59 weeklies, were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association.
The Edgecombe Family Community Newspaper Digital Sweepstakes Awards were given for the second year. The weekly newspaper to win this award is the Hartington Cedar County News, finishing with 1 first-place award, 3 judged second best awards and 3 judged third best awards for a point total of 52. They beat out the second place winner by 14 points.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald is the daily newspaper to win the Digital Sweepstakes Award, with 2 second-place awards and 3 third-place awards, for a point total of 34. They beat out the second place winner by 8 points.
Other weeklies in the top three were second, Orchard/Neligh Antelope Co. News and third, Elgin Review.
Finishing second in the daily category was the Grand Island Independent with the Kearney Hub, third.
Chadron Record brings in nine awards
Last Thursday, the Nebraska Press Association announced its 2019 awards. These awards are typically done at a two-day convention, and though efforts were made to reschedule the event, in the end it was decided to announce winners via online video.
The Chadron Record received awards for nearly 50% of the 20 submissions provided, with a total of in categories of sports, photos, news, special sections and reader contests.
First place awards were in:
Sports Action Photo — Brandon Davenport’ “Battle”
Sports Feature Photo — Brandon Davenport’s “Eating Dirt”
Feature Series — Kerri Rempp’s “From Drought to Floods: Mirage Flats Farmers Persevere”
Single Feature Story — Brandon Davenport’s “Shepherding the Flock”
Second place awards for:
Reader Interaction/Contest — “Saluting Agriculture” by Chadron Record Staff
Photo Page — Brandon Davenport’s “2019 White River Wacipi”
Special Section (Multiple Publication Days) — “Progress” by Chadron Record Staff
Third place awards for:
Sports Feature Writing — Brandon Davenport’s “True Thorne: Cardinals’ Unsung Leader”
In-Depth Writing — Kerri Rempp’s “Blizzard”
Chadron Record Editor Nathan Thompson stated, ““The Chadron Record has a long history of covering meaningful things and events in the community. Whether that be in news, sports, or just highlighting the best people of Dawes County, we are proud to be your newspaper. The awards from the Nebraska Press Association are great reminders of how we are a vital part of our community and how important it is to tell those stories. I am extremely proud of our staff, and look forward to covering this vibrant community for many years into the future.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!