From the early settling of northwest Nebraska and the establishment of the city of Chadron to today’s headlines, the local newspaper has been witness to the events that have shaped the region and impacted the lives of those who live here.
The Chadron Record descends from the oldest newspaper in the region, chronicling the history of the area since 1884. The paper was the dream of pioneer settler E.E. Egan, who operated the Record in its earliest format as the Sioux County Journal.
Trader Ed Robinson on the Pine Ridge Reservation purchased the first subscription to the paper a few months before the first issue rolled off the press, and Uncle Dave Mears purchased the first advertisement for $10 as he prepared to open his new store. William E. Annin was also among the first advertisers after he purchased half-page ads in each issue throughout that first winter at the rate of $25 per month. Annin was a representative of the Omaha Bee newspaper and a part-owner in a trading post near Fort Robinson.
“At last the first issue of the Sioux County Journal was off the press, November 6, 1884, and to say that I was proud of that Vol. 1, Issue 1, very feebly expresses my feelings,” Egan wrote in 1909 for the newspaper’s 25th anniversary. “My brother wielded the roller while I cranked the army press.”
When Sioux County, which encompassed all of northwest Nebraska at the time, was split to create Dawes County, Egan changed the name of the paper to the Dawes County Journal. After the city of Chadron was established, it became known as the Chadron Journal, and when it later merged with the Chadron Chronicle it took its current name.
When the Record began all those years ago, it was the only newspaper in northwest Nebraska. The nearest other papers were in Valentine, Sidney and Rapid City. About four weeks after Egan started the Sioux County Journal, the first newspaper in Gordon began, and the pair remained the only such products in the county for more than a year.
As the Record turns 135 this November, the staff remains dedicated to serving the northwest Nebraska region.
“Community newspapers provide an important function in any city or county. It’s where you learn how your tax dollars are spent, which of your neighbors married or had a baby and how the local high school ball team did over the weekend,” said Record Editor Kerri Rempp. “The way we report the news has changed from 130 years ago; we are now online at www.thechadronnews.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, in addition to our weekly print edition. But our commitment to sharing the whole story about the happenings in northwest Nebraska with our readers is unchanged.”
In recognition of the 135th anniversary of the Chadron Record, the paper will feature a special Progress in History section during March as part of our annual Progress editions. The section will be dedicated to showcasing some of the history of the region. The newspaper will also host an open house later this year to invite the public to celebrate 135 years with us.