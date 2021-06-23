Chadron Record receives NPA awards

This past Thursday saw the annual presentation of the awards for the Nebraska Press Association (NPA) Better Newspaper Contest. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the awards presentations of 2020 and 2021 were done virtually, but plans are to return to a face-to-face convention in Lincoln for 2022.
In addition to winning awards, the convention provide opportunity for newspapers to network, and share advice and ideas.
The 2021 awards are for stories and pictures published during the 2020 calendar year, and The Chadron Record claimed four of them.
A first place award in Feature Photography was given for “Silent protest,” a picture of those protesting the death of George Floyd and other. Another first place award, this time in Newspaper Organized or Sponsored Event, was for “Mural,” a collection of photos depicting the creation of The Chadron Record’s painting on the west side of the building.
The photo “Unconventional graduation,” showing the Chadron High Class of 2020 as the received gifts while lined up along the Wilson Park roads, was awarded second place in News Photography. Tying for third place in Photo Page was “Dawes County Fair,” which tied with the Plattsmouth Journal’s “Dozens attend historic school open house.”
More than 3,100 separate entries, representing nine dailies and 66 weeklies, were judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.
Sweepstakes winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Print Contest are the weekly Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News and the daily Scottsbluff Star-Herald.
By placing first among all the Nebraska weeklies entered, the Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News will display the Loral Johnson Community Weekly Sweepstakes Award for one year. This year marks the 18th annual presentation of the Loral Johnson Community Newspaper Sweepstakes Award. Loral had a passion for community journalism throughout his life, and this award is given in memory of his enthusiasm. The Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News finished with 17 first-place awards, 13 judged second best awards and 16 judged third best awards for a point total of 388. This is their fourth year to win this award, and they beat out the second place winner by 70 points.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald was the winner in the daily category, which excludes dailies in Omaha and Lincoln. It finished with 16 first-place awards, 10 for second and 4 for third for a point total of 306. This is the fifth time the Scottsbluff Star-Herald has won the daily sweepstakes. They beat out the second place winner by 98 points. The dailies are judged in 58 categories, and the weeklies in 58 categories. Both focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital, design and creativity.
Other weeklies in the top three for print were, second, Stanton Register, and the Bloomfield/Creighton Knox County News, third.
Finishing second in the daily print category was the Kearney Hub, with the Norfolk Daily News third.