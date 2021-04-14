Chadron Rotary co-sponsoring food box distribution

Food insecurity has seen a massive increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help the local and regional area, the Chadron Rotary Club, in conjunction with the Chadron Knights of Columbus, Hot Meals USA, and the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, is sponsoring a food box distribution at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 26.
To pick up a food box simply drive into the St. Patrick’s Church parking lot from Spruce Street at 9 a.m. on April 26. If arriving before the start time please park along Spruce Street either next to the Assumption Arena or beside Finnegan Park. Please be mindful of the residences on Spruce Street and leave driveway entrances accessible. There are no income or other forms of need-based requirements, all are welcome. After collection please exit the church parking lot onto Cedar Street.
Partnered with the USDA Food Distribution Network, Rotary District 5630, encompassing Central and Western Nebraska, has joined several Rotary Districts to help distribute food boxes through the USDA Farmers to Families Program. The Chadron Distribution joins several other distributions in Nebraska that have taken place in the past months.
Rotary Club #1477 in Chadron is part of 35,000 clubs in a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
Knights of Columbus Council #1128 in Chadron is one of 17,000 councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882, the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally through financial contributions and hands-on service.