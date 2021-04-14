Chadron Rotary co-sponsoring food box distribution

Food insecurity has seen a massive increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help the local and regional area, the Chadron Rotary Club, in conjunction with the Chadron Knights of Columbus, Hot Meals USA, and the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, is sponsoring a food box distribution at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 26.

To pick up a food box simply drive into the St. Patrick’s Church parking lot from Spruce Street at 9 a.m. on April 26. If arriving before the start time please park along Spruce Street either next to the Assumption Arena or beside Finnegan Park. Please be mindful of the residences on Spruce Street and leave driveway entrances accessible. There are no income or other forms of need-based requirements, all are welcome. After collection please exit the church parking lot onto Cedar Street.

Partnered with the USDA Food Distribution Network, Rotary District 5630, encompassing Central and Western Nebraska, has joined several Rotary Districts to help distribute food boxes through the USDA Farmers to Families Program. The Chadron Distribution joins several other distributions in Nebraska that have taken place in the past months.