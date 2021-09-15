Chadron Rotary hosting second annual Hangry Cow 5K race

Following up on the success of the annual Colter Run, the Chadron Rotary Club has launched a community wellness initiative, Run Chadron, to stage more fun running events for residents and visitors, and will hold the second annual Hangry Cow 5K race during the Harvest Moon Fall Festival on Oct. 2.

The race will begin with a mass start from Hampton Field (the Chadron High softball field) at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and is open to all. Crow Butte Beef is again sponsoring the event.

The Colter Run attracts over 200 runners each year, and is a staple of Fur Trade Days events, said Chadron Rotary member Ben Watson, an avid runner who helps organize the race events.

The club was approached about hosting a 5K run when the Harvest Moon Fall Festival moved to Chadron in 2020, and eagerly took on the challenge, Watson said. COVID-19 restrictions led to dropping the traditional mass start for the small field of runners in the first Hangry Cow race, but club members saw the potential of bringing together the two events as part of Rotary’s mission to benefit the community, he said.

Registration for the Hangry Cow is available at www.runchadron.com, a website created in part through a generous grant from the Dawes County Travel Board (www.discovernwnebraska.com).