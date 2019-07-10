As the fiscal year draws to an end for Chadron Public Schools, the board is determining its priorities to fund should there be enough cash carryover to do so.
Board members met Monday ahead of their regularly scheduled meeting to begin hashing out their philosophy on how to approach a multitude of buildings and grounds needs.
“This is to help us set the priorities,” said Board President Tom Menke. “It is strictly discussion and information.”
The board reviewed a list totaling more than $4 million of some of the standing needs from the long-term facilities plan. Fiber connectivity, phone and intercom upgrades, auditorium improvements and debt service all were early favorites as priorities for individual board members. Whether those items receive any funding allocations will be determined as the district closes out its 2018-19 fiscal year and learns what its ending balance will be.
The board established its goals for its cash carry over and cash reserves Monday, with board member Boone Huffman noting that until those levels are established picking priority projects is a moot point.
“Everything else is totally dependent on that,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester has estimated the district’s expenses through the end of the fiscal year and told the board if those estimates are correct, the district should have an ending balance of around $3 million. The board came to the consensus that a cash carryover of $2.8-3 million is desirable, as is a cash reserve of $1.8-2 million. The district currently has $1.88 million in cash reserves, which will cover about two months of expenses. Auditors generally advise entities to keep six months worth of expenses in cash reserves, but Menke said that’s not feasible for the district. State law allows districts to keep no more than 43% of their total budget in cash reserves, Dr. Winchester added.
Competing individual priorities for any cash carryover above the level established by the board ranged from cybersecurity to debt service. Board member Sandy Roes mentioned that connecting the district’s internet capabilities to fiber will increase cybersecurity and should be combined with upgrades to the phones and intercom systems at the primary and intermediate school.
Huffman wants the board to consider restructuring its performance bonds to pay them off three years early. Doing so will save the district $144,000 over seven years and free it from the obligation by 2026 instead of 2029.
“My theory is that you want to service the debt,” he said.
Board member Tye Pourier agreed, but added that the district also needs to look at fixing or replacing anything that is “nickel and diming” the school, as that also will save funds over the long run.
Menke focused on auditorium improvements, saying the use of that facility by the community and as a classroom should make it a higher priority. Projects slated for completion in the auditorium at some point include a new stage floor and upgraded sound and lighting systems.
Other items on the long-term list of needs ranged from new bleachers at the high school football stadium and new vehicles to upgraded heating and air conditioning at the high school, new lockers at the high school and middle school, electrical upgrades at the middle school, fire and lawn sprinklers, a new gym roof at the intermediate school and more.
Reviewing the list as a whole makes it hard to wrap his head around the projects, Pourier said, because so many of the items are not tangible things that taxpayers can see and touch. Dr. Winchester agreed.
“Most of the stuff we need to do, people will not see,” she said.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12 for another workshop to continue the discussion. Dr. Winchester and the Buildings and Grounds committee will present the list of needs by most pressing based on timeline (0-2, 3-5, 5+ years) at that time.
In other business Monday, the board during its regular session agreed to extend an interlocal agreement with the City of Chadron by one year. The agreement to pave the high school parking lot on a 50-50 cost share between the two entities was set to expire in November. Bids for the project came back higher than either entity anticipated, and they agreed to extend it to 2020 to allow for the project to be rebid or to explore other options, including concrete instead of asphalt.