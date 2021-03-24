Chadron sends five Speech students to State

The Chadron High School Speech season officially wrapped last week with the State Speech Championships in Kearney. Coach Terran Honerkamp said the Cardinals did fairly good at their state appearance. He noted senior Lateisha Ngoi was suffering a bout of laryngitis but performed to the best of her ability.

Honerkamp was impressed with the fact that Chadron was able to send five students to state competition. Also competing was Gracie Jones, Alexis Conboy, Maddi Pelton and Jameson Margetts.

Overall for the season, Honerkamp said the team did well. Further, he noted there were no outbreaks of COVID-19 among competing schools which allowed them to have a full season. Looking ahead to next year, the coach said there were some underclassmen who had good placings and he looks forward to next season as the team is already in a good place.

Among the students, Honerkamp said, that will interesting to watch in the coming years is the Oral Interpretation of Drama (OID) team of Naomie Elliott, Natalie Carattini, Maralee Rischling, Kaylee Hughes and Jayrah Ngoi. Further, he expects Brendilou Armostrong to be a “powerhouse” in poetry next year. There were quite a few who placed high throughout the season, he said, and several who were on the cusp of qualifying for state that will give the team a big push in the 2021-22 season.