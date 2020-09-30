Chadron senior returns from basic training

A student’s senior year of high school is one of transition. It’s a time for many to figure out what they plan to do after graduation, whether it be to go on to further schooling, join the work force or take the path of military service. Kade Waggener, who always had plans to be a soldier, has already put in training toward that goal.

Waggener recently completed his nine weeks of Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard, Mo. The training included rifle marksmanship, obstacle courses, ruck marching and field training exercises. Waggener was at Fort Leonard throughout his training, as part of the fourth platoon of Alpha Company 248, Infantry.

He further explained a ruck march involves full combat uniform, carrying a weapon and a sack or backpack over set distances to rally points or areas to camp for the night. “The longest march we did was a ten-mile ruck march. We were walking from one designated area to another. We camped out there, and the next morning packed up our stuff and marched again.”

Waggener has done other training as well, travelling to Scottsbluff for the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP). The RSP program provided some experience before he went into Basic, so he wasn’t going in blind, but since he’s been out it now acts as refresher so he doesn’t forget what he learned.