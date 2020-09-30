Chadron senior returns from basic training

A student’s senior year of high school is one of transition. It’s a time for many to figure out what they plan to do after graduation, whether it be to go on to further schooling, join the work force or take the path of military service. Kade Waggener, who always had plans to be a soldier, has already put in training toward that goal.
Waggener recently completed his nine weeks of Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard, Mo. The training included rifle marksmanship, obstacle courses, ruck marching and field training exercises. Waggener was at Fort Leonard throughout his training, as part of the fourth platoon of Alpha Company 248, Infantry.
He further explained a ruck march involves full combat uniform, carrying a weapon and a sack or backpack over set distances to rally points or areas to camp for the night. “The longest march we did was a ten-mile ruck march. We were walking from one designated area to another. We camped out there, and the next morning packed up our stuff and marched again.”
Waggener has done other training as well, travelling to Scottsbluff for the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP). The RSP program provided some experience before he went into Basic, so he wasn’t going in blind, but since he’s been out it now acts as refresher so he doesn’t forget what he learned.
“You have split ops training,” Waggener said, “which you start in high school, you do your Basic Training, and then you go back to high school.” After graduation, he’ll do Advanced Individual Training (AIT) to learn his specific job he’ll do in the Army. “Right now I’m a 91 Lima, which is a heavy equipment construction repairman.”
After high school, he’ll join his unit in Lincoln, where he’ll be stationed, then go where they send him.
As for his interest in military, Waggener noted his family has a long history of serving.
Kade’s father, Sean, was a fire controlman for the U.S. Navy, third-class petty officer E4. He served on the USS valley Forge, an Aegis Cruiser CG-50. The ship was sunk on Nov. 2, 2006 as part of a target practice. Sean also commissioned the USS John McCain (DDG-56), an Arleigh Burke class destroyer, taking it from Bath, Maine where it was built to its duty station in Hawaii; it’s now stationed in Japan.
Sean added he served in the Gulf War and in Somalia, and helped in a drug bust of 13.5 tons of uncut cocaine off the Colombia coast.
Sean noted his son if fourth-generation military. “My grandfather was United States Army Air Force, his grandfather was Air Force and I was Navy. His great-grandfather was in World War II, his grandfather was in Vietnam and I was in the Gulf War and Somalia.” He noted his son’s being with the Army National Guard brings things full circle.
“He’s come home and he’s not the same person he used to be,” Sean said of Kade’s recent training. “He’s changed and grown, but when you go through Boot Camp that’s what it’s supposed to do, change you and grow you up a little bit.”
Kade also sees serving in the military as a great opportunity to pay for college and earn some work experience. As for choosing the Army, he said they have good benefits, and is easy to get into and retire in. “It’s not as competitive as some of the other branches. He’ll serve for six years, and encourages others to take it up.
“It’s a life changer. You would be surprised how much different your life turns out after doing Basics. It really changes your perspective on how you view things.”
