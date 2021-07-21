Chadron sergeant certified as FTO

As for her decision to attend the training, Stolley stated, “Honestly this training became necessary for me to go to because of the new LB 51 which recently passed. It requires that all new hires must be with an FTO prior to attending the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center (NLETC), and also that only an officer with at least three years’ experience can become an FTO. Our department was down to only two FTO’s, so LB 51 would technically limit us to two hires at a time depending on when we would be able to get them into NLETC. With me becoming an FTO, and Sergeant Young attending the class later in the year, we will have at least four field trainers in the department which will help immensely.”

Among the highlights of the training, Stolley said, “I feel like I was given a roadmap to help train new officers, but more importantly, to me at least, how to figure out where a new officer might be struggling, and how to help them overcome it. There was a lot of material cover, but the instructors did a great job and I feel like I learned quite a bit from them. I feel like this training will help me not only as a training officer, but also to be a better supervisor.