Special Olympics

The Chadron Special Olympics team competed in the Summer Games at the end of May. Pictured, front row, from left, are Melissa Nicholson, coach; Russell Moore, Paul Kruger, Tianna Rose, and Connie Moore, coach; back row, Jarod Nicholson, coach; Bastian Barnes, Dakota Curley, and Caity Williams, coach.

The Chadron Special Olympics Team took five athletes to Omaha May 22-26 for Summer Games. The athletes competed in swimming (backstroke, freestyle and 4x25 freestyle relay), powerlifting (bench, squad, deadlift, and combined), and track (softball throw, javelin, running long jump, shotput, 100m dash, and 4x100 relay). The following are the results for the five athletes:

Dakota Curley: Powerlifting – 3-bronze medals and 1 gold medal; Swimming – 1 gold medal, 4th, and 8th; Track – 2 gold medals and a 5th place

Bastian Barnes: Powerlifting – 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals, and a 4th; Swimming – 1 bronze medal, a 7th and 8th; Track – 2 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal

Paul Kruger: Powerlifting -- Gold medal, 2 silver medals and a 4th; Track – Gold medal, silver medal and a 4th

Tianna Rose: Powerlifting – Silver medal, bronze medal, and 2 – 8th; Swimming – Gold medal, a bronze medal, and 1 – 8th; Track – 2 silver medals and a 7th

Russell Moore: Powerlifting -- A 5th, 6th, and 2- 8ths; Swimming – A 4th, a 7th and an 8th; Track – 3 silver medals

The Chadron Special Team is now practicing bocce every Monday night at Wilson Park at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to join them. The team’s next state competition is Aug. 2-4 in Lincoln.

