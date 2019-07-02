The Chadron Special Olympics Team took five athletes to Omaha May 22-26 for Summer Games. The athletes competed in swimming (backstroke, freestyle and 4x25 freestyle relay), powerlifting (bench, squad, deadlift, and combined), and track (softball throw, javelin, running long jump, shotput, 100m dash, and 4x100 relay). The following are the results for the five athletes:
Dakota Curley: Powerlifting – 3-bronze medals and 1 gold medal; Swimming – 1 gold medal, 4th, and 8th; Track – 2 gold medals and a 5th place
Bastian Barnes: Powerlifting – 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals, and a 4th; Swimming – 1 bronze medal, a 7th and 8th; Track – 2 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal
Paul Kruger: Powerlifting -- Gold medal, 2 silver medals and a 4th; Track – Gold medal, silver medal and a 4th
Tianna Rose: Powerlifting – Silver medal, bronze medal, and 2 – 8th; Swimming – Gold medal, a bronze medal, and 1 – 8th; Track – 2 silver medals and a 7th
Russell Moore: Powerlifting -- A 5th, 6th, and 2- 8ths; Swimming – A 4th, a 7th and an 8th; Track – 3 silver medals
The Chadron Special Team is now practicing bocce every Monday night at Wilson Park at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to join them. The team’s next state competition is Aug. 2-4 in Lincoln.