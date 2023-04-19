The Chadron Special Olympics athletes traveled to Lincoln on March 30 to participate in the Nebraska Special Olympics State Bowling and Basketball competition held on March 31 and April 1. The athletes competed in double bowling on Friday at Hollywood Lanes and then competed in 3 on 3 basketball on Saturday at Lincoln North Star High School.

The following are the results from the double bowling:

Tianna Rose and Gammy Stumf – Gold medal

Robbie Straw and Jesse Demicell – Silver medal

Orlando Camaigo-Luz and Russell Moore – 5th place

Bastian Barnes and Paul Kruger – 6th place

The basketball team finished the tournament in their division with a Silver Medal. Gammy Stumf competed in Individual Skills earning a Bronz medal.

It was a great weekend with much success. The team is now hosting the West Region Swimming meet at the Aquatic Center in Chadron and West Region Track meeting at the PAC center in Chadron on Saturday, April 15. The swimming meet starts at 10:00 a.m. and the Track meet will start at 1:30.