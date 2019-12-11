LAS VEGAS-On Dec. 8, Jordan Tierney became the newest Miss Rodoe America. She’s the 64th woman to receive the title in a pageant that combines traditional categories, such as personality and appearance, with horsemanship and a written test.
Tierney, a South Dakota native, was crowned Miss Rodeo in her state for 2019, is a competitive barrel racer and has been involved in rodeo for most of her life. She earned a degree in business administration from Chadron State College in Nebraska in 2017.
As Miss Rodeo America, she was awarded a $20,000 Educational Scholarship from the Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation. The title is fitting, considering her father, Paul, is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association champion in tie-down roping and was inducted into the hall of fame in 2008.
The Miss Rodeo America pageant is held annually in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Miss Rodeo America serves as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.