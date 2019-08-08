Chadron State College has revised its mission and vision statements, as well as its institutional values, to assist with strategic planning and enhancing collaborations with students and community members.
Mission: Chadron State College delivers experiences that foster knowledgeable and engaged leaders and citizens to enrich the High Plains region and beyond.
Vision: Chadron State College aspires to continue as a learner-centered institution. We are committed to students through our focus on continuous improvement and excellence in teaching, applied scholarship, and service.
You have free articles remaining.
Values: Accessible and affordable education, Collaboration, Diversity and inclusion in people and thought, Impactful experiences and outcomes, Innovation, Integrity, and Student Engagement and learning.
“The process to review and revise [the mission and vision statements, and institutional values] was fruitful in furnishing the campus and community an opportunity to step back and reflect on who we are, what we stand for, and where we are headed,” Chadron State College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Charles Snare said. “CSC continues to play an important role in western Nebraska, High Plains, and Frontier and Remote regions of the world.”
Snare added he appreciated the work of the Mission, Vision, and Values Steering Team, and all the employees and community members who provided feedback.