Chadron State College expands Tuition Guarantee

Chadron State College, as well as Wayne State, is expanding upon the Nebraska State College Tuition Guarantee program to include out-of-state students, providing Pell eligible new freshmen and transfer students opportunities to complete their degrees tuition-free.

“Governor Ricketts and the Department of Economic Development recently launched ‘The Good Life is Calling’ campaign, promoting the unmatched quality of life, affordable housing, and top-notch schools that Nebraska has to offer to recruit individuals and families to the State,” said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. “Nebraska is also a great place to complete your degree.”

The Nebraska State College Tuition Guarantee ensures that Nebraska resident students, and out-of-state new freshman and transfer students who are Pell eligible, can attend Chadron State College tuition-free.

Qualified new freshmen and transfer students pursuing an undergraduate degree will receive a combination of federal grants, state or private grants, institutional scholarships, or Foundation scholarships to fill any tuition gap left after the Pell Grant. The Nebraska State College Tuition Guarantee does not cover additional costs such as room and board, books, and fees. The student’s private or community scholarships will not be considered when providing support to cover tuition costs.

The Nebraska State College Transfer Guarantee removes academic and financial barriers for transfer students. The Guarantee promises students that up to 66 hours of transfer coursework will be accepted from accredited two-year institutions while also providing institutional support to assist students on their degree pathways. In addition, students who have completed an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree will automatically have all general studies requirements fully met. The tuition guarantee ensures Pell-qualified resident and non-resident transfer students can attend Chadron State College tuition-free.

To qualify for the Tuition Guarantee, students must:

• Be designated as a first-time freshman or an incoming transfer student;

• Be admitted to Chadron State College;

• Be Pell Grant eligible as determined by the FAFSA, which should be completed on or before April 1 to receive priority consideration; and

• Enroll in a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, including one or more on-campus classes.

The Nebraska State College Tuition Guarantee is renewable for up to four years as long as the student remains Pell eligible, in good academic standing, and continues as a full-time on-campus student.

Eliminating obstacles in awarding transfer credit is vital for transfer students to continue and complete their four-year degrees. Expanding transfer credit opportunities for transfer students from all accredited two-year institutions allows these students to transfer in additional credits, complete their four-year degrees in less time, and incur less debt.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0