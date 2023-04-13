On Tuesday, April 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom, Chancellor Paul Turman and members from the Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees will hold a public conference to announce the next president of CSC
Last week, finalists Dr. John Fritch, Dr. Jodi Kupper, Dr. Brent A. Marsh, and Dr. Ron K. Patterson toured the campus, and met with faculty, students and community members..
The conference is also available via Zoom at: https://csc.zoom.us/j/98658187488?pwd=OHI1U25qbWEvR09ld0U0QWJoN0V1UT09