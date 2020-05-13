Chadron State honors 315 graduates with first virtual ceremony

  • Updated
gradvid

Dr. Randy Rhine, president, background, prepares to read his commencement ceremony lines May 1, 2020, while Daniel Binkard, digital graphic designer in College Relations, adjusts the teleprompter. Binkard recorded speakers and edited CSC's virtual commencement video, which premiered May 9.

 Dewayne Gimeson

Chadron State College honored 315 graduates, 89 earning master’s degrees and 226 earning bachelor’s degrees, with the institution’s first virtual commencement Saturday. Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard edited the video that included recognition of each person earning a bachelor's or master's degree, and congratulatory messages from employees of the college. The college plans to conduct an in-person ceremony for the graduates at an appropriate time in the future and after Directive Health Measures have been lifted.

Masters graduates Taylor Osmotherly of Crawford, and Kelsey Brummels of Ewing, Nebraska, presented the opening and closing moments of reflection.

Dr. Beth Wentworth was recognized as the recipient of the Nebraska State College System Teaching Excellence Award by Gary Bieganski representing the NSCS Board of Trustees. Wentworth returned the CS Foundation cash awards she received and asked that they be earmarked for the Math Science renovation project. She received $3,000 for the system award and $1,000 for the CSC award.

The following ROTC cadets were recognized for commissioning as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army

Chasidy Horton of Colorado Springs, Colo.,  Ordnance Branch (Active Duty); Samuel Klammer of Juniata, Neb., Military Intelligence Branch (Active Duty); Mason Marsh of Scottsbluff, Neb., Transportation Branch (Colorado National Guard); Gregory McCallum of Chadron, Transportation Branch (Active Duty); Demetrius McFadden of Pahokee, Fla., Quartermaster Branch (Army Reserves); Mitchell Parish of North Platte, Neb., Infantry Branch (Active Duty); Shae Weber of Rapid City, S.D., Quartermaster Branch (South Dakota National Guard).

Following is the list of candidates to graduate by degree. 

***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA

**Magna cum laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA

*Cum laude, 3.6-3.74

Master of Arts in Education

Nebraska

Anselmo: Molli Miller

Callaway: Kelli Walz

Chadron: Sarah Bennett, Rachel Girard

Kearney: Christy Franz

Lincoln: Bridget McPhillips

Minatare: Kelcy Wiegel

Mitchell: Trevor Teichroeb, Fernando Vizcaino

Morrill: Robert Wiegel

Omaha: Diane Fogleman

Schuyler: Brandi Zavadil

Scottsbluff: Colton Ehler, Josh Gomez, Krystal Rodriguez

Sidney: Ashley De Los Santos

Sutherland: April Scott

Weeping Water: Zachary Barrett

South Dakota

Martin: Delmar Toczek

Mitchell: Mariah Nelson

Rapid City: Martin Red Bear, Shae Weber

Wyoming

Casper: Brent Jurgensen

Cheyenne: Aimee Steil

Douglas: Angela Allbritton

Glenrock: James Downs

Torrington: Russell Stienmetz

Other States

Valerie Baalerud, Eagle River, Alaska

Sara Nixon, Gilbert, Ariz.

Ruth Valentín, Vernon, Conn.

Helen Knight, Lemont, Ill.

Brett Julius, Hays, Kan.

Sara Berglund, Dickinson, N.D.

Aaron Ingersoll, Cleveland, N.Y.

Master of Business Administration

Colorado

Arvada: Zoe Chambers

Highlands Ranch: Karen Adams

Longmont: Alexander Bracht

Nebraska

Atkinson: Tearza Mashburn

Big Springs: Katie Krause

North Platte: Angie Bringewatt

Scottsbluff: Kristy Petersen

Sidney: Whitney Cochran, Caitlin Feddersen

South Dakota

Belle Fourche: Brian O'Dea

Geddes: Brandi Cwach

Rapid City: Eric Schiermeister

Other States and Countries

Rolan Liwanag, Phoenix, Ariz.

Son Nguyen, San Francisco, Calif.

Melody Kilcommons, Honolulu, Hawaii

Lauren Johnston, Batesville, Ind.

Patsy Gilkey-Lamothe, Abilene, Kan.

Kevin Hodik, Kalispell, Mont.

Rob Bacon, Wibaux, Mont.

Tony Bacon, Wibaux, Mont.

Alecia Dukart, Dickinson, N.D.

Keri Rosser, Cambridge, Ohio

Farnaz Dejdar, Boerne, Texas

Dennis Click, Elkton, Va.

Gary Goodell, Longview, Wash.

Patricia Jordan, Toronto, Canada

Dominika Šenkeríková, Uhersky Brod, Czech Republic

Master of Education

Nebraska

Alliance: Melissa Cordell

Chadron: Sydney Gwerder

Edgar: Aaron Biltoft

Fremont: Lee Rasmussen

Howells: Tina Beck

Omaha: Melisa Brezina

Sidney: Donna Schluckebier

Valentine: Tiffany Wiley

Other States

Mariah Quintus, Wibaux, Mont.

Melody Bergquist, Douglas, Wyo.

Amanda DeBoer, Gillette, Wyo.

Master of Science in Organizational Management

Nebraska

Crawford: Taylor Osmotherly

Ewing: Kelsey Brummels

Hay Springs: Sharla Blonien

Mitchell: Whitney Coop Rien

Mullen: Jessica Lovitt

Other States

Mark McGinnity, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Karen Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho

Brandon Gossett, Roselle, Ill.

Chase McLendon, Lapeer, Mich.

William Engel, Cooperstown, N.D.

Samantha Rightley, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Mikayla Cooper, Delaware, Ohio

Summer Humbracht, Hot Springs, S.D.

Brittany Sigel, Rapid City, S.D.

Charles Pruitt, Mt. Sidney, Va.

Joseph Brown, Richmond, Va.

Jessica Fischer, Jackson, Wyo.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Nebraska

Korrine Walczyk, Chadron

Courtney Leach, Lewellen

Bachelor of Arts

Colorado

Aurora: Javan Lanier, Jeff Mugongo

Brush: Kamille Sweenie**

Castle Rock: Kali Ritterbush

Colorado Springs: Nalani Stewart**

Denver: Michael Sparks

Eaton: Brady Joseph

Fountain: Chasidy Horton

Golden: Katelyn Thoeny

Grand Junction: Collier Westcott**

Snyder: Kaylee Osier**, Shelby Wolever

Wiggins: Laura Walker*

Nebraska

Alliance: Abigail Elder, Kobe Giger, Angela Kaiser, Mitchell Martin***, Kelly Steinman**

Ansley: James Mills

Arnold: Lori Berglund

Ashby: Brook Jamison**

Bayard: Cassandra Mohrman

Bellwood: William Reiter**

Bridgeport: Tatum Miller, Cole Retchless*

Brule: Tiffany Peterson

Chadron: Kyle Fry, Celeste Lee**, Rieley Maier, Gregory McCallum, Alexandria Nobiling***, Brooke Roes

Columbus: Erica Cech

Gering: Brent Barge***, Nicholas Bibb, Michael Gillen***, Luis Hernandez, Mason Marsh**, Kelsey Molina, Brooklyn Perez

Gordon: Shane Child, Toi Riggs**, Bradford Schaer

Gretna: Jennifer Sellers**

Hampton: Courtney Smith

Harrisburg: Sara Taggart

Juniata: Samuel Klammer**

Leigh: Kolton Held**

Lewellen: Ashley Heelan, Ross Rochlitz

Lodgepole: Wyatt McMillen

Loomis: Andrew Klintworth

Mitchell: Levi Avila, Edward Grentz*

Moorefield: John Klintworth*

Nebraska City: Michelle Davis

Norfolk: Blair Wagner**

North Platte: Mitchell Parish**, Emily Parker

Omaha: Dominic Badura

Pierce: Kayla Reinke*

Rushville: Leala Jimerson

Saint Paul: Ethan Larson, Gabriele Moody, Tanner Tomlinson

Schuyler: Raiko Martinez

Scottsbluff: Spencer Griess, Katelyn Lambert***, Jared Pilkington***

Sidney: Maria Comparan, Matthew Gudahl, Chaona Radtke

Stromsburg: Kayla Hackenkamp

Tryon: Michaela Schultis

Walthill: Martina Juhlin

West Point: Aaron Boyum

South Dakota

Elm Springs: Celine Trask

Estelline: Shanie Hollenbeck

Hill City: Taylor Sandven***

Interior: Logan Bowers*

Lemmon: Brandi Stoddard

Onida: Kori Weischedel*

Rapid City: Ashtyn Faehnrich, Hannah Furchner, Jon Hansen***, Makahla Johnston, Lukas Klueber*, Kristina Rudge, Morgan Smith, Randee Thayer***, Taylor Thies, Samantha Wageman

Sturgis: Christina Culverhouse**

Wyoming

Casper: Rhett Reyes***

Cheyenne: Alexandria Williamson*

Douglas: Michaela Hill

LaGrange: Brittney Palmer

Laramie: Kalli Feddersen

Moorcroft: Tucker Allison

Pine Bluffs: Casey Kukowski

Riverton: Rachel Mitchell***

Rock Springs: Rochelle Twomey

Rozet: Austin Tromble

Sheridan: Annalee Bailey**

Torrington: Lacy Judkins, Pamela Pierce**

Other States and Countries

Virginia Spotted Thunder, Vacaville, Calif.

Megan Horn, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Demetrius McFadden, Pahokee, Fla.

Chessa Parker***, Bremen, Ga.

Leslie Beckman, Nampa, Idaho

Shelby Schouten, Alton, Iowa

Shaylynn Montes, Duluth, Minn.

Elizabeth Rotherham***, Drake, N.D.

Andrew Wilson, Albuquerque, N.M.

Jacob Otuafi, Sparks, Nev.

Georgia Napoli, Brunswick, Ohio

Rose Burman, Dallas, Texas

Faith Nelson**, Midland, Texas

Justin Williamson*, New Braunfels, Texas

Aspen Naylor, Clinton, Utah

Wade French, Herriman, Utah

Melisa Kadic, West Valley City, Utah

Chase Clasen, Moses Lake, Wash.

Jeremy Bilbrey**, South Surrey, Canada

Riku Kitamura**, Hiroshima, Japan

Dinema Mate, Maputo, Mozambique

Bachelor of Science

Nebraska

Ainsworth: Wacey Gallegos, Nathaniel Goodloe, Jayden Philben*

Bassett: Quinton Shaw

Burwell: Julie Timmerman

Chadron: Jacqueline Dailey*, Eli Goff***, Clay Madsen, Kiya Passero, Benjamin Wegner

David City: Julia Witter

Emmet: Christa Wentworth**

Gering: Zoë Van Dyke**

Gothenburg: Herschel Foster

Grand Island: Tucker Vahle*

Hastings: Brandon Kile, Braden Poppe

Henderson: Eve Vanderneck*

Holdrege: Katie Reed*

Nebraska City: Evelyn Causgrove

Nelson: Gabriel Sharp

Norfolk: Travis Millikan***

Omaha: Joshua Connerley

O'Neill: Lydia Sigler

Paxton: Joel Schroeder***

Rushville: Rebecca Wellnitz***

Saint Paul: Ryley Schulte

