Chadron State honors 315 graduates with first virtual ceremony

Chadron State College honored 315 graduates, 89 earning master’s degrees and 226 earning bachelor’s degrees, with the institution’s first virtual commencement Saturday. Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard edited the video that included recognition of each person earning a bachelor's or master's degree, and congratulatory messages from employees of the college. The college plans to conduct an in-person ceremony for the graduates at an appropriate time in the future and after Directive Health Measures have been lifted.
Masters graduates Taylor Osmotherly of Crawford, and Kelsey Brummels of Ewing, Nebraska, presented the opening and closing moments of reflection.
Dr. Beth Wentworth was recognized as the recipient of the Nebraska State College System Teaching Excellence Award by Gary Bieganski representing the NSCS Board of Trustees. Wentworth returned the CS Foundation cash awards she received and asked that they be earmarked for the Math Science renovation project. She received $3,000 for the system award and $1,000 for the CSC award.
The following ROTC cadets were recognized for commissioning as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army
Chasidy Horton of Colorado Springs, Colo., Ordnance Branch (Active Duty); Samuel Klammer of Juniata, Neb., Military Intelligence Branch (Active Duty); Mason Marsh of Scottsbluff, Neb., Transportation Branch (Colorado National Guard); Gregory McCallum of Chadron, Transportation Branch (Active Duty); Demetrius McFadden of Pahokee, Fla., Quartermaster Branch (Army Reserves); Mitchell Parish of North Platte, Neb., Infantry Branch (Active Duty); Shae Weber of Rapid City, S.D., Quartermaster Branch (South Dakota National Guard).
Following is the list of candidates to graduate by degree.
***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA
**Magna cum laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA
*Cum laude, 3.6-3.74
Master of Arts in Education
Nebraska
Anselmo: Molli Miller
Callaway: Kelli Walz
Chadron: Sarah Bennett, Rachel Girard
Kearney: Christy Franz
Lincoln: Bridget McPhillips
Minatare: Kelcy Wiegel
Mitchell: Trevor Teichroeb, Fernando Vizcaino
Morrill: Robert Wiegel
Omaha: Diane Fogleman
Schuyler: Brandi Zavadil
Scottsbluff: Colton Ehler, Josh Gomez, Krystal Rodriguez
Sidney: Ashley De Los Santos
Sutherland: April Scott
Weeping Water: Zachary Barrett
South Dakota
Martin: Delmar Toczek
Mitchell: Mariah Nelson
Rapid City: Martin Red Bear, Shae Weber
Wyoming
Casper: Brent Jurgensen
Cheyenne: Aimee Steil
Douglas: Angela Allbritton
Glenrock: James Downs
Torrington: Russell Stienmetz
Other States
Valerie Baalerud, Eagle River, Alaska
Sara Nixon, Gilbert, Ariz.
Ruth Valentín, Vernon, Conn.
Helen Knight, Lemont, Ill.
Brett Julius, Hays, Kan.
Sara Berglund, Dickinson, N.D.
Aaron Ingersoll, Cleveland, N.Y.
Master of Business Administration
Colorado
Arvada: Zoe Chambers
Highlands Ranch: Karen Adams
Longmont: Alexander Bracht
Nebraska
Atkinson: Tearza Mashburn
Big Springs: Katie Krause
North Platte: Angie Bringewatt
Scottsbluff: Kristy Petersen
Sidney: Whitney Cochran, Caitlin Feddersen
South Dakota
Belle Fourche: Brian O'Dea
Geddes: Brandi Cwach
Rapid City: Eric Schiermeister
Other States and Countries
Rolan Liwanag, Phoenix, Ariz.
Son Nguyen, San Francisco, Calif.
Melody Kilcommons, Honolulu, Hawaii
Lauren Johnston, Batesville, Ind.
Patsy Gilkey-Lamothe, Abilene, Kan.
Kevin Hodik, Kalispell, Mont.
Rob Bacon, Wibaux, Mont.
Tony Bacon, Wibaux, Mont.
Alecia Dukart, Dickinson, N.D.
Keri Rosser, Cambridge, Ohio
Farnaz Dejdar, Boerne, Texas
Dennis Click, Elkton, Va.
Gary Goodell, Longview, Wash.
Patricia Jordan, Toronto, Canada
Dominika Šenkeríková, Uhersky Brod, Czech Republic
Master of Education
Nebraska
Alliance: Melissa Cordell
Chadron: Sydney Gwerder
Edgar: Aaron Biltoft
Fremont: Lee Rasmussen
Howells: Tina Beck
Omaha: Melisa Brezina
Sidney: Donna Schluckebier
Valentine: Tiffany Wiley
Other States
Mariah Quintus, Wibaux, Mont.
Melody Bergquist, Douglas, Wyo.
Amanda DeBoer, Gillette, Wyo.
Master of Science in Organizational Management
Nebraska
Crawford: Taylor Osmotherly
Ewing: Kelsey Brummels
Hay Springs: Sharla Blonien
Mitchell: Whitney Coop Rien
Mullen: Jessica Lovitt
Other States
Mark McGinnity, Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Karen Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho
Brandon Gossett, Roselle, Ill.
Chase McLendon, Lapeer, Mich.
William Engel, Cooperstown, N.D.
Samantha Rightley, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Mikayla Cooper, Delaware, Ohio
Summer Humbracht, Hot Springs, S.D.
Brittany Sigel, Rapid City, S.D.
Charles Pruitt, Mt. Sidney, Va.
Joseph Brown, Richmond, Va.
Jessica Fischer, Jackson, Wyo.
Bachelor of Applied Science
Nebraska
Korrine Walczyk, Chadron
Courtney Leach, Lewellen
Bachelor of Arts
Colorado
Aurora: Javan Lanier, Jeff Mugongo
Brush: Kamille Sweenie**
Castle Rock: Kali Ritterbush
Colorado Springs: Nalani Stewart**
Denver: Michael Sparks
Eaton: Brady Joseph
Fountain: Chasidy Horton
Golden: Katelyn Thoeny
Grand Junction: Collier Westcott**
Snyder: Kaylee Osier**, Shelby Wolever
Wiggins: Laura Walker*
Nebraska
Alliance: Abigail Elder, Kobe Giger, Angela Kaiser, Mitchell Martin***, Kelly Steinman**
Ansley: James Mills
Arnold: Lori Berglund
Ashby: Brook Jamison**
Bayard: Cassandra Mohrman
Bellwood: William Reiter**
Bridgeport: Tatum Miller, Cole Retchless*
Brule: Tiffany Peterson
Chadron: Kyle Fry, Celeste Lee**, Rieley Maier, Gregory McCallum, Alexandria Nobiling***, Brooke Roes
Columbus: Erica Cech
Gering: Brent Barge***, Nicholas Bibb, Michael Gillen***, Luis Hernandez, Mason Marsh**, Kelsey Molina, Brooklyn Perez
Gordon: Shane Child, Toi Riggs**, Bradford Schaer
Gretna: Jennifer Sellers**
Hampton: Courtney Smith
Harrisburg: Sara Taggart
Juniata: Samuel Klammer**
Leigh: Kolton Held**
Lewellen: Ashley Heelan, Ross Rochlitz
Lodgepole: Wyatt McMillen
Loomis: Andrew Klintworth
Mitchell: Levi Avila, Edward Grentz*
Moorefield: John Klintworth*
Nebraska City: Michelle Davis
Norfolk: Blair Wagner**
North Platte: Mitchell Parish**, Emily Parker
Omaha: Dominic Badura
Pierce: Kayla Reinke*
Rushville: Leala Jimerson
Saint Paul: Ethan Larson, Gabriele Moody, Tanner Tomlinson
Schuyler: Raiko Martinez
Scottsbluff: Spencer Griess, Katelyn Lambert***, Jared Pilkington***
Sidney: Maria Comparan, Matthew Gudahl, Chaona Radtke
Stromsburg: Kayla Hackenkamp
Tryon: Michaela Schultis
Walthill: Martina Juhlin
West Point: Aaron Boyum
South Dakota
Elm Springs: Celine Trask
Estelline: Shanie Hollenbeck
Hill City: Taylor Sandven***
Interior: Logan Bowers*
Lemmon: Brandi Stoddard
Onida: Kori Weischedel*
Rapid City: Ashtyn Faehnrich, Hannah Furchner, Jon Hansen***, Makahla Johnston, Lukas Klueber*, Kristina Rudge, Morgan Smith, Randee Thayer***, Taylor Thies, Samantha Wageman
Sturgis: Christina Culverhouse**
Wyoming
Casper: Rhett Reyes***
Cheyenne: Alexandria Williamson*
Douglas: Michaela Hill
LaGrange: Brittney Palmer
Laramie: Kalli Feddersen
Moorcroft: Tucker Allison
Pine Bluffs: Casey Kukowski
Riverton: Rachel Mitchell***
Rock Springs: Rochelle Twomey
Rozet: Austin Tromble
Sheridan: Annalee Bailey**
Torrington: Lacy Judkins, Pamela Pierce**
Other States and Countries
Virginia Spotted Thunder, Vacaville, Calif.
Megan Horn, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Demetrius McFadden, Pahokee, Fla.
Chessa Parker***, Bremen, Ga.
Leslie Beckman, Nampa, Idaho
Shelby Schouten, Alton, Iowa
Shaylynn Montes, Duluth, Minn.
Elizabeth Rotherham***, Drake, N.D.
Andrew Wilson, Albuquerque, N.M.
Jacob Otuafi, Sparks, Nev.
Georgia Napoli, Brunswick, Ohio
Rose Burman, Dallas, Texas
Faith Nelson**, Midland, Texas
Justin Williamson*, New Braunfels, Texas
Aspen Naylor, Clinton, Utah
Wade French, Herriman, Utah
Melisa Kadic, West Valley City, Utah
Chase Clasen, Moses Lake, Wash.
Jeremy Bilbrey**, South Surrey, Canada
Riku Kitamura**, Hiroshima, Japan
Dinema Mate, Maputo, Mozambique
Bachelor of Science
Nebraska
Ainsworth: Wacey Gallegos, Nathaniel Goodloe, Jayden Philben*
Bassett: Quinton Shaw
Burwell: Julie Timmerman
Chadron: Jacqueline Dailey*, Eli Goff***, Clay Madsen, Kiya Passero, Benjamin Wegner
David City: Julia Witter
Emmet: Christa Wentworth**
Gering: Zoë Van Dyke**
Gothenburg: Herschel Foster
Grand Island: Tucker Vahle*
Hastings: Brandon Kile, Braden Poppe
Henderson: Eve Vanderneck*
Holdrege: Katie Reed*
Nebraska City: Evelyn Causgrove
Nelson: Gabriel Sharp
Norfolk: Travis Millikan***
Omaha: Joshua Connerley
O'Neill: Lydia Sigler
Paxton: Joel Schroeder***
Rushville: Rebecca Wellnitz***
Saint Paul: Ryley Schulte
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!