Chadron State honors 315 graduates with first virtual ceremony

Chadron State College honored 315 graduates, 89 earning master’s degrees and 226 earning bachelor’s degrees, with the institution’s first virtual commencement Saturday. Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard edited the video that included recognition of each person earning a bachelor's or master's degree, and congratulatory messages from employees of the college. The college plans to conduct an in-person ceremony for the graduates at an appropriate time in the future and after Directive Health Measures have been lifted.

Masters graduates Taylor Osmotherly of Crawford, and Kelsey Brummels of Ewing, Nebraska, presented the opening and closing moments of reflection.

Dr. Beth Wentworth was recognized as the recipient of the Nebraska State College System Teaching Excellence Award by Gary Bieganski representing the NSCS Board of Trustees. Wentworth returned the CS Foundation cash awards she received and asked that they be earmarked for the Math Science renovation project. She received $3,000 for the system award and $1,000 for the CSC award.