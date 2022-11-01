Chadron State President to retire; search begins for successor

LINCOLN – Chadron State College President Randy Rhine announced today he will retire in June 2023 after completing eighteen years of service to the College and Nebraska. During his 10 years as president of the institution, Dr. Rhine has seen remarkable growth and improvements at Chadron State College.

In a letter announcing his intention to retire to the Chadron State community, President Rhine said, “Together we have achieved a great deal for Chadron State, and I am incredibly proud to see the positive changes that have occurred. I am leaving Chadron State at a time when the institution is poised to move into the future with new energy and opportunity. I cannot thank the faculty and staff of this wonderful institution enough for your efforts that make us a leader in higher education and service to our region and beyond.”

“President Rhine has steadily and skillfully navigated Chadron State College through a period of unprecedented challenges during his tenure,” said Dr. Paul Truman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. “He has done so while staying true to the College’s core values and moving Chadron State forward in its educational purpose. President Rhine will leave the College in a much stronger place than when he arrived.”

“President Rhine’s tenure includes many successes and challenges for higher education, and his vision and commitment to Chadron State College have been unwavering,” said Jess Zeiss, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges. “My fellow board members and I appreciate his strong leadership and advocacy for the region and the College and join me in offering Dr. Rhine our sincere appreciation for his service to Chadron State.”

Career Highlights

• More than $70 Million in Capital Improvements – During President Rhine’s tenure, the college has seen remarkable growth – more than $70 million in construction. The Coffee Agriculture Pavilion, the Rangeland Laboratory and Classrooms, the Chicoine Center, the Armstrong Weight Room, the Eagle Ridge Housing Units, the renovated Elliott Field at Beebe Stadium, the Outdoor Track and Field Facility, and most recently, the completion of the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning addition and renovation.

• Fall 2022 Enrollment Increase – The College increased its headcount by 2.6 percent from the previous year and has its largest class of transfer students on record.

• To date, 5,614 degrees awarded – The College averaged more than 560 graduates each year with a dramatic increase in the number of transfer students completing their degrees at Chadron.

• Rural Business Leadership Initiative – The College works with regional businesses to prepare students pursuing careers in business, specifically in rural areas, and help graduates of the program assume leadership roles within rural communities.

• Rural Law Opportunities Program (RLOP) – Implemented in 2017, RLOP is a collaborative educational partnership between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Law and Chadron State. The Program aims to ensure all Nebraskans have access to legal representation by encouraging the practice of law in the State’s rural communities.

Dates of Service –

• Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Services, 2005 – May 2012

• Interim President: May 2012 – Jan. 2013

• President: Jan. 2013 - June 30, 2023

The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) will conduct a national search for Chadron State College’s 12th president, following the announcement.

The NSCS has retained Academic Search, Inc. to assist in the search for the next President of Chadron State College. The search will begin immediately, and Academic Search is accepting applications for the position. The search will remain open until filled.

Interested candidates can learn more about the position by contacting Academic Search via email at ChadronStatePresident@academicsearch.org.