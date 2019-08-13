An exhibit featuring vintage memorabilia and photographs of Chadron State’s history since 1911 will be on display through Aug. 26 in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery. “Chadron State through the Years,” is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The display includes an Elmo mascot costume, wool blanket, cheerleading outfit, letter sweater, and slide show of archived photographs designed by Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard.
Binkard created the slideshow for the show from photos in the College Relations historical photo archive.
“This archive is an ongoing project to catalogue the photos that are in Con Marshall’s collection, plus photos in the College Relations collection that have been taken by myself, Dewayne Gimeson, Justin Haag, and Jerry Ingram, among many others. I’m glad to have an opportunity to showcase some of the photos in the archive as I continue to add to it and refine the information in it,” Binkard said.
The collaboration included the Chadron State Foundation and Alumni Office, the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, the Galaxy Series Committee, the Conferencing Office, Art Professor Laura Bentz, and College Relations Director Alex Helmbrecht.
“We’ve received a lot of items through the generosity of alumni and their families. This show gives us the opportunity to display some of these items where more people can see them and enjoy them. It’s remarkable to walk through the show and compare the historic photographs to the campus today,” Director of Alumni and Development Karen Pope said.