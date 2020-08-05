Chadron State's COVID-19 response reliant on cooperation

As the administration gathers scientific information and discusses it, they have a clearer picture of the overall situation and specifically where CSC sits in that environment, according to Hansen.

Hansen reminds students and employees they have an obligation to be considerate of others and, in return, they should also expect to be treated with dignity and respect. Personal responsibility and clear communication is a central tenet of CSC’s guidelines.

“We all need to get along, from those who are very concerned to those who are less concerned. This may be one the most important things we can learn throughout this entire situation,” Hansen said.

After making initial, fast-paced decisions in mid-March to move all classes to remote methods, college administrators continue to assess the situation and make well-informed plans for long-term safety in academic classrooms, labs, dining areas, recreation, and living spaces when on-campus classes resume Aug. 17.

“Faculty, staff, and students all responded exceptionally well to our pivot in mid-March. It was heartwarming to see everybody come together and complete the spring semester successfully,” Hansen said. “You can prepare for things that have happened elsewhere or that occur here from time to time, but this is unique.”