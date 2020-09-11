Chadron students to receive free meals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the continuing pandemic taking its toll on the community, particularly when it comes to ensuring students are safe and cared for, it can take a toll on people’s finances. However, Chadron Public Schools this past week was the recipient of two financial assists that will make things easier.

According to a recent release, starting this Monday, Sept. 14, through potentially Dec. 2020 all students will receive free meals at CPS regardless of economic status. Money is provided by the CARES Act and could possibly be depleted before the end of December.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given guidance that schools can extend the Summer Meal Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals will include both breakfast and lunch served through the district’s food program. Seconds and a la carte items will still be charged to students’ accounts.

The guidance from the USDA came on Sept. 1, Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted, and the district application was filed. This allowed CPS to start the benefit on Sept. 14. She encourages parents to have their students east at school, and to continue to fill out free and reduced lunch forms as normal. The number of free and reduced lunch allow the district to apply for and reap other benefits.