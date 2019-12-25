Chadron students work to solve challenging issues

Of the Find Your Genius challenges, Smith said the point is to show Nebraska is full of dynamic students. “The problem is industry doesn’t know you guys, and you guys don’t know industry. You’re probably sick of being told ‘This is what you should do and this is how you should get there. You probably may want to pick it on your own.”

The challenges are done every 45 days in schools across the state, and student teams compete for real cash. Batcher added there were about 13,000 students across 20 counties in this challenge, and the Chadron team of Blaine Tewahade, Kaus, Hinman and Rolfsmeier – which took third place across the state — was awarded $200 in this latest challenge.

The team developed a website in which a user could take a survey and get a report of how stressed he or she is. From there, they decided to also provide tips on how to deal with stress and hotlines that might help. Batcher loved the fact that the solution incorporated thinking of others.

The team also had to deal with the challenge of using software that is new to them.