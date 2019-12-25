Chadron students work to solve challenging issues

Mental disease and poverty, two issues met by stigma, lack of information and misunderstanding in much of today’s society. Yet 11 students from Chadron High School and Chadron Middle School took up the challenge to solve these complex issues during the Find Your Genius Challenge.
Symphony Workforce Chief Operations Officer John Batcher explained the company’s challenge platform for students is Find Your Genius. There is a challenge sponsor for each of the Genius challenges, he further noted, and this time it was Goodwill of Greater Nebraska. The sponsor, he said, is looking for students who have dynamic soft skills so it was determined to have them demonstrate those skills by solving poverty and mental health issues for people age 13-22. Student teams defined what these issues mean to them and what it looks like in their communities.
Batcher and Todd Smith, the CEO of Symphony Workforce, directly addressed the participating Chadron students – one team from the high school, two teams from middle school – at the high school library.
Participating students were Uzziah Schwartz, Aubrey Milburn, Owen Perkins, Johnnie Reed, Ruby Tewahade, Kenli Boeselager, Lucy Rischling, Blaine Tewahade, Thomas Kaus, Chris Rolfsmeier and Blake Himan.
Smith first had all of the female students stand up, and told them they are smarter, tougher, more intuitive and more tolerable. “You’re the smarter of the two genders, but from the time you’ve been born people have been telling you ‘Be perfect.’ ‘Be safe.’ ‘Don’t take that chance.’”
To illustrate his point, Smith used the example of a baby girl who is in danger of falling off a shelf, whom which they would likely rush to save, compared to letting a baby boy fall. In this example, he said, the girl is robbed of learning the lesson that, in order to succeed, one has to go through failure.
He said the young ladies have to “embrace their inner savage, being a knockdown, fearless savage.” He cautioned this might put some people off, but will allow them to set goals and acknowledge they’re special. “You have to embrace that.”
Next, the male students were asked to stand, and Smith said there are two things they can take and be successful. The first of these is for them to become dynamic listeners. He explained this means allowing someone to speak and finish making their point before planning a response. By taking in all of the information, the response can be more dynamic and beneficial. “You will be more dynamic if you just listen all the way through.”
The second thing is a bit harder, Smith cautioned. When two men are competing for the same thing, he explained the common response for the loser is to congratulate the winner. However, the loser also might feel not good enough because he didn’t win. What has to change, Smith said, is instead taking a look at what the winner did to reach the goal and incorporating that into the next challenge. This thinking, he noted, results in two winners.
Of the Find Your Genius challenges, Smith said the point is to show Nebraska is full of dynamic students. “The problem is industry doesn’t know you guys, and you guys don’t know industry. You’re probably sick of being told ‘This is what you should do and this is how you should get there. You probably may want to pick it on your own.”
The challenges are done every 45 days in schools across the state, and student teams compete for real cash. Batcher added there were about 13,000 students across 20 counties in this challenge, and the Chadron team of Blaine Tewahade, Kaus, Hinman and Rolfsmeier – which took third place across the state — was awarded $200 in this latest challenge.
The team developed a website in which a user could take a survey and get a report of how stressed he or she is. From there, they decided to also provide tips on how to deal with stress and hotlines that might help. Batcher loved the fact that the solution incorporated thinking of others.
The team also had to deal with the challenge of using software that is new to them.
But, Smith said, more than the cash prizes, what’s important is for students to have the opportunity to do these challenges and meet people in various industries to help them find the thing for which they’re willing to really go the distance. And when they find that thing, he added, they need to keep their focus in the process rather than the goal so they continue learning.
Batcher said in building ideas they can fail in a number of ways, though some actually succeed. But, he said, those failures also provide learning opportunities. “I would be more concerned about my life if I was not failing often rather than everything coming easy.”
Among all teams across the state, Batcher said, a common factor was concern about time and its effect of poverty and mental health. He challenged Chadron students to look at a week of their lives and where they might find blocks of time for themselves.
“You guys are dynamic as young people,” Smith said of the students, “so we’re going to bring Nebraska’s best to you. And when we bring them to you, you’ve got to engage them.”
After giving his advice to them, Smith noted he had to take something, and that is their excuse of “Nobody’s here to help me.” In visiting with staff at the schools, he now knows different.
The next Find Your Genius challenge is scheduled for March.