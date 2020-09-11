Chadron-Valentine football game cancelled

Return to homepage ×
Tonight's varsity football game between the 2-0 Chadron Cardinals and the 0-1 Valentine Badgers has been cancelled due to "circumstances out of our control," according to Chadron Public Schools. The match up was scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
