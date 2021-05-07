Chadron woman arrested after home search

On May 5, Officer Derek Bauer and Sgt. Stolley investigated a report of a child abuse situation involving the use of illegal drugs at a residence located on Main Street in Chadron.

Officer Bauer conducted interviews and gathered evidence during the course of his investigation and applied for a search warrant for the residence. Chadron Police officers with the assistance of the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol served a search warrant on the residence and located an adult female and a juvenile inside the residence. A search of the residence was conducted and several items were seized as evidence to include suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia which included digital scales and glass pipes.

As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Mikela Miller, was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail. Miller was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine (Class IV felony), Possession of Prescription Medication with out a Prescription (Class IV Felony), Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce (infraction), possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction) and Child Abuse (Class IIIA felony. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.00

The Chadron Police Department received assistance from the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Health and Human Services with this investigation.

