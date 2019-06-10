A Chadron woman was found deceased in her home shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
Jean Ann Saunders, 52, was pronounced dead after Chadron Police and the Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were called to her home in the 600 block of Pine Street June 7. There is little information on cause of death at this time, though officials do not suspect foul play, according to a press release from Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug.
Officials investigated the scene and interviewed witnesses but also ordered an autopsy and toxicological screening to determine a specific cause of death, Haug said.