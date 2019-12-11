The death of a 65-year-old Chadron woman who was found in an alley last week is being investigated, though no further details are currently available.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 at about 3:30 p.m., the Chadron Police Department was notified of a missing person.
Officers began investigating the report, and subsequently found Chari G. Bell of Chadron deceased in the alley behind the 200 block of Chadron Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug was called to the scene. An autopsy was ordered at Regional West Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
More information will be released at a later date when available and appropriate.