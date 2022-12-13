Chadron youth participates in state Make It With Wool contest

LEXINGTON — On November 19 Julia Nicholson along with 38 other contestants competed in the Nebraska Make It With Wool Contest that was held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. Julia competed in Pre-Teen division along with 18 other youth from across the state. This is Julia's third year competing in the contest. She constructed a cape out of a black and white plaid wool fabric.

The Make It With Wool Contest is a contest that allows contestants to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns; to encourage personal creations in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning, and weaving of wool fabrics and yarns; and to recognize creative skills. The contest is comprised of four divisions, Pre-teen (12 and under), Juniors (13 - 16), Senior (17- 24), Adult (25 and over), and Made for others.

State winners for 2022 are Emma Olson of Sargent, in the Junior Division, Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, in the Senior Division and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis in the Adult Division. They will be Nebraska’s delegates to the National Finals of the Make It With Wool Contest. Olson and Ringenberg will travel to the National Make It With Wool Contest scheduled for January 19-21, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.