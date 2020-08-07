Chadron's Cal Ripken Tournament had exposure to COVID-19, PPH says

Unified Command, in consultation with medical advisors, has updated their school investigation guidance in a classroom setting for determining close contacts based on the increasing evidence of the effectiveness of cloth face coverings.

When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts will self-monitor.

When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts will quarantine.

When a masked person tests positive and some exposed are not wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts with masks on will self-monitor, and the close contacts not wearing masks will quarantine.

When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts will quarantine.

The case investigators will take the specifics of every situation into account during the investigation to make a determination.