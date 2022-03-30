Chamber of Commerce nears 200 members

Last week, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce had its annual meeting, providing opportunity for members to meet and discuss businesses and what the Chamber has to offer.

Chamber Executive Director Gabby Michna said there are currently 198 members, among them the City of Chadron as of Monday, March 21. The past year, there have been eight new members.

“Obviously we were all in a crunch in 2020,” Michna said. “It was very ambiguous what was going to happen, but we didn’t see a huge decline.” She acknowledged there were some businesses that didn’t make it, as well as those that did, and noted there was a decent increase in 2021 membership in terms of people seeing the value of being a Chamber member.

“It seems to appear that, after the hardships of 2020, people started to see more value in being a Chamber member the following year, which is great for us.”

There’s been plenty of Chamber board enhancement as well, Michna said, “in terms of recruiting fresh blood that would like to be responsible for different committees.” The number of board members varies between 12 and 14, she added, based on people’s timelines of coming on and off terms.

This year, Chadron City Council Member Keith Crofutt has volunteered to be the Chamber board’s assitant vice chair. There are three representatives on the board from institutions which are highly functioning community economic pieces, Michna explained. In addition to Crofutt, this includes TJ Rutledge from the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation board and Jon Hansen from Chadron State College.

“This is the first year, that I’m aware of, that we’ve had a representative step up and want to be an officer,” she said of Crofutt, “which I think is huge. That also says a lot about the partnerships we have and the impact he can make having that position and voice, in terms of the direction he could help us work toward.”

As to the benefits of being a Chamber member, Michna said it’s different for each business, based on their own needs, but among the surface-level benefits is directed traffic flow.

“Typically,,” she said “the Chamber and the Tourism building and phone number is the first place people either call or stop. That in itself is an added value. We’re able to push people to your business.”

Other benefits include networking, referrals, sponsorships, value through market and advertising, different media outlets and customizing specific business needs.

Some members are strictly supporting the Chamber because they’re community-oriented and membership provides opportunity to give back. Others might actually need the Chamber to thrive and survive.

The Chamber will be plenty busy with activities in the coming months, with the Easter Egg Hunt in April, Dawes County Ag Appreciation Banquet in May and the Bands on Bordeaux through the summer. Michna noted the four bands are booked, but no further information will be released at this time.

She’s also looking forward to executing at least two murals this summer in conjunction with the Art Alley this summer.

Within the next month, members will have the opportunity to fill out surveys and update forms. These will provide a means for them to share if they have anything new happening or if they are using any new media that can be linked to the Chamber website.

They can also note if they’re interested in hosting Business After Hours. Michna said the program has been revitalized this year, with the first being April 6. She explained this is a casual networking opportunity for businesses to make connections, or to bring in people who have yet to come into a host business.

Attendees at the annual meeting also voted on who will receive Large, Small and New Chamber Member of the Year awards, though winners will be announced this summer during Bands on Bordeaux.

There will also be a link to vote at the Chamber website, chadron.com, in the coming weeks.

“We are in debt to this community and the businesspeople here,”Michna said. “People literally just show up over and over again. Without the consistent support and the foundation of what we have, we would not be able to put on a single event. Our board is so grateful for the membership process and all of the community.”

