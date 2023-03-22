Chadron Chamber of Commercer Executive Director Gabby Michna said this past year saw the biggest influx of Chamber membership since she’s been in the position, with more than 13 new members.

Though Michna could not pinpoint one attributing factor over another for the increased membership, she said having the new members makes it easier to connect people, and broaden the spectrum of resources available.

Further, she said, it increases the amount of support the Chamber gets through community events.

“It helps us across the board, no matter how you look at it.”

Every year sees board election as well, with at least two or three new faces coming on. This year’s new members include Clint Merchen with Pine Ridge Job Corps and Jeremy Anderson with Chadrad Communications. “We already work close with these people,” Michna said, “but being able to have them on the board allows us to work even closer.”

Job Corps honored the Chamber at their holiday party with the Community Partnership Award.

Looking at a major Chamber summer event, Bands on Bordeaux, Michna said each concert went well, even when the weather wasn’t cooperating. These times are a testament to the hardiness of the people of Chadron, she said, as they stuck it out and made sure tables and canopies didn’t blow over.

Michna said there is a partnership with so many entities to pull off events like Bands on Bordeaux. Even though it might not look like they work hand-in-hand with Fur Trade Days, they are very aware of how close their venues are and work to make the most conducive plan for the community, the bands, the flow of traffic and the safety of everyone involved.

Thursday, July 6, marks the first concert of the 2023 Bands on Bordeaux season, again at the Railroad Park.

For the past four years, Michna said, the Chamber has been working with the railroad, City of Chadron, and other entities that have a claim staked in the park. She explained they’ve been getting their ducks in a row to take over Railroad Park in a way that makes renovation possible.

Among the ideas for the park are a new playground, walking paths and a permanent stage area, making it a community space comparable to the Second Street Plaza, with the hope that it will further drive people downtown as the plaza has.

Moving forward, another plan is to continue the Art Alley, Michna said, and collaborate with all the efforts happening in Chadron, to piggyback off one another and capitalize on what everyone’s doing.

“Ultimately, every effort that’s happening is going to be of benefit to the community and the visitors so we can continue collaborating in a way that’s conducive to one another.”