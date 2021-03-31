Chamber shooting for 'amended normalcy'

“There were definitely a few things we had to cancel,” Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna said of 2020 at the annual Chamber of Commerce member meeting last Thursday.
Despite the pandemic interrupting the schedule for the chamber, as well as almost everyone else, Michna noted there were some things done in lieu of the regular events. For instance, the annual Easter Egg Hunt — which returns this Saturday at the Legion baseball fields — there was a virtual hunt. This allowed people to show off their artistic ability, as people were encouraged to create pictures of eggs to hang in the windows of their homes and businesses.
Though social distancing has become a part of life, it didn’t keep people trapped inside during the warmer months. Encouraging that was the Classic Cruise Nights along Main Street and Highway 20. Michna explained Chamber Administrative Assistant Brandy Friedrichsen first presented the idea, as it was something done in her hometown.
In addition to bringing people out of their homes, the cruises also helped maintain the business community, as several offered specials on meals, snacks and desserts for anyone who hit the streets. Michna is hopeful the cruises continue this year, as they were a lot of fun and each cruise saw increased involvement. Even though some involved were not Chamber members, Michna said they were invited to be part of the cruise and some chose later to join.
There were quite a few businesses that were resilient through the pandemic, Michna noted, with many adding options such as home or curbside delivery. “we live in a small town where sometimes our options are limited,” she said, “but our business owners counteracted that and completely catered to their people.”
As for the annual meeting, Michna said there are hopes to evolve it to a larger banquet event in years coming, though Thursday provided a chance for a year in review, and for people to vote in person for the Large, Small and New Chamber Member of the Year. Michna noted online ballots will also be sent out, with winners announced during Bands on Bordeaux.
In terms of bringing the Bands event for 2021, Michna said they are in the full process of reviving it with a change in venue space to the park near the railroad park at First and Bordeaux. She noted the park does need some revitalization and updates, as it has gained a negative reputation. One of the goals is to create a permanent performance venue in the park, to help save money and manpower for setting up individual events, and provide another opportunity for people.
Looking ahead for the year, Michna said there is a full schedule for the Art Alley projects, work going into the downtown Farmers Market, and the return of the Harvest Moon Fall Festival this October. She doesn’t expect any changes that would prevent events from happening. “We’re fully shooting for a 2021 amended normalcy. I don’t think anything will impair us moving forward.”