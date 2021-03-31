Chamber shooting for 'amended normalcy'

There were quite a few businesses that were resilient through the pandemic, Michna noted, with many adding options such as home or curbside delivery. “we live in a small town where sometimes our options are limited,” she said, “but our business owners counteracted that and completely catered to their people.”

As for the annual meeting, Michna said there are hopes to evolve it to a larger banquet event in years coming, though Thursday provided a chance for a year in review, and for people to vote in person for the Large, Small and New Chamber Member of the Year. Michna noted online ballots will also be sent out, with winners announced during Bands on Bordeaux.

In terms of bringing the Bands event for 2021, Michna said they are in the full process of reviving it with a change in venue space to the park near the railroad park at First and Bordeaux. She noted the park does need some revitalization and updates, as it has gained a negative reputation. One of the goals is to create a permanent performance venue in the park, to help save money and manpower for setting up individual events, and provide another opportunity for people.

Looking ahead for the year, Michna said there is a full schedule for the Art Alley projects, work going into the downtown Farmers Market, and the return of the Harvest Moon Fall Festival this October. She doesn’t expect any changes that would prevent events from happening. “We’re fully shooting for a 2021 amended normalcy. I don’t think anything will impair us moving forward.”

