Changes made to fair schedule

Fair time is almost here, and just like everything else that happened this summer the pandemic changed the way the fair is traditionally done. Here is a look at the changes happening, as well as a schedule of daily events. While practicing safe measures, there’s still plenty of fun to be had at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.
•Static Auction, Live Cake & Pie Auction, and Silent Food Auction will take place but with safe practices
•Bring decorative cakes and pies during designated check in time
•Exhibits will not be open to public until Tuesday morning
•There will be no state fair and champion photos that require youth. Extension Staff will take collage photos of exhibits.
•There will be NO schedule check out times, but staff will organize flow of pick up traffic
•Check out will be 8-10 am
•Youth will not be able to touch champion prize examples, staff will hold it up for viewing
HORSE SHOW
•Either a superintendent or Extension staff will check youth in at their trailer - no check in table
•The stage will be closed off to necessary people
LIVESTOCK SHOWS
•Only market animals will be allowed to stay at the Fairgrounds. This includes market sheep, market goats, market swine, market beef, market rabbits, and market poultry. All breeding, dairy, bucket calves, rabbits, and poultry will not be allowed to stay on the grounds.
•In trying to maintain 6 ft distance and keep the flow of shows moving smoothly, we ask that only 1 parent per child be with youth in swine barn during show and in the staging area for sheep, goat, and beef shows.
•Grandparents, siblings not showing, friends, and pets need to be in the grand stands.
•During shows, certain areas will be roped off for exhibitors and superintendents only.
•There will be no bottle lamb or bucket calf interviews. Youth will be judged off their record book due July 24. Youth will be able to bring their animal in the ring for awards.
SMALL ANIMAL SHOW
•More tables will be in show right to spread youth out during cat, rabbit, and poultry shows
•Youth will put their cats, rabbits, and poultry in kennel/cage during all classes except for showmanship. Judge will look at animals while youth are standing back to maintain physical distancing.
•Youth will show their cat, rabbit, and poultry for showmanship and the judge will step back for physical distancing
•Rabbits and poultry will not be able to stay at fairgrounds unless they are market
LIVESTOCK SALE
•There will be no buyers’ meal this year. Instead buyers will be handed a snack bag full of packaged snack items and a drink.
4-H AWARDS
•Youth will not be handed their ribbon stickers throughout fair. There will be a table at each show with stickers available for youth to grab on their own.
•Youth will be handed their rosettes and any other large awards.
Thursday, July 23
There will be NO clothing interview judging. Exhibitors will have the scheduled drop off times:
•8:30 - 9:30: All Junior Exhibitors
•9:30 - 10:30: All Intermediate Exhibitors
•10:30 - 11:30: All Senior Exhibitors
Youth will model in front of judge during their drop off time. Youth can complete Life Challenge Contest during their drop off times. Presentation Contest will operate as normal with safe distancing. No modeling at Crest View. The Fashion Show will be at 7 p.m. at the Open Air Shelter.
Friday, July 24
Open Class Check In, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts
4-H Cat Show Check In, 8 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Cat Show, 8:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Dog Show Check In, 12:30 p.m., Vetter Building
4-H Dog Show, 1 p.m., Vetter Building
Open Class Judging, 2 p.m., Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts
Saturday, July 25
4-H Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show Check In, 7:30 a.m., Arena
4-H Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show, 8 a.m., Arena
Pig Wrestling and Wrangler Auction, 5 p.m., Arena
Sunday, July 26
Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame, 2 p.m., Grandstand
Tractor Weigh-In, 3 p.m., Grandstand
Lawn Mower Association Races, 3 p.m., North 40 Track
Antique Tractor Pull and Hall of Fame Awards Reception, 4 p.m., Grandstand
Monday, July 27
Doors open for Static 4-H Exhibit check in, 8 a.m., 4-H Building
• Exhibitors will have scheduled drop off times
o Drop Off Schedule by LAST NAME;
--8:30 - 9:30: A-G Last Name Exhibitors
--10:00 - 11:00: H-N Last Name Exhibitors
--11:30 - 12:30: O-W Last Name Exhibitors
--12:30 – 1:00: Extra time for youth who can’t make their time
Stick Horse Races for ages 6 and under, 2:30-4 p.m., Arena and Grandstand
Youth Rodeo (Gymkhana) for ages 7-10, 11-13 and 14-18 , 5 p.m., Arena
*Must pre-register and pay by Monday, July 20. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com
4-H Creative Chefs Silent Auction, 5-7 p.m., 4-H Building
4-H Live Cake and Pie Auction, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand
Free Root Beer Floats, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand
3-D Archery Shoot, 5:30 p.m., East End Race Track
Tuesday, July 28
4-H Static Exhibits Open, 8 a.m., 4-H Building; Static Auction Open 12 p.m., Silent Auction closes at 6 p.m. Friday, July 31
4-H Companion, Exotic and Rabbit Check-In, 8-9 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Companion Animal Show, 9:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Exotic Animal Show, following Companion Animal Show, Vetter Building
4-H Rabbit Show, following Exotic Animal Show, Vetter Building
4-H Poultry Check-In, 10-11 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Poultry Show, following lunch, Vetter Building
Ranch Rodeo Contestant Check In, 5 p.m., Stage
Free Popsicles, 5:30 p.m., Stage
Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand
FFA Hay Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand
Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match, 7 p.m., Grandstand
*Must pre-register and pay by Friday, July 26. Limited to 15 teams; $300 per team/four-person team; bronc riders $125 per rider. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com
Wednesday, July 29
4-H Swine Weigh-In and Check-In, 8-9:30 a.m., North Side Event Center
4-H Sheep and Goat Weigh-In and Check-In, 9:30-11 a.m., North Side Event Center
4-H Beef Weigh-In and Check-In, 11 a.m.-noon, North Side Event Center
4-H Swine Show, 3 p.m., Vetter Building
Tough Truck Registration, 5 p.m., Stage
Tough Truck Driver Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand/Arena
Thursday, July 30
Free Breakfast, 7 a.m., Open Air Shelter
Livestock Sale Photos For Swine, 8 a.m., Event Center
4-H Dairy Goat Show, 8:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Meat Goat Show, following Dairy Goat Show, Vetter Building
4-H Sheep Show, following Meat Goat Show, Vetter Building
4-H Bottle Lamb Awards, following Sheep Show, Vetter Building
Livestock Sale Photos for Sheep, Goats and Small Animals, following Bottle Lamb Awards, Vetter Building
4-H Market Beef Show, 2 p.m., Vetter Building
Livestock Sale Photos For Beef, following Market Beef Show, Vetter Building
Free Sno Cones, 5 p.m., Earl’s Park
Rubber Check Race/Team Auction, 6 p.m., Grandstand
Friday, July 31
Open Class Check-Out, 9 a.m.-noon, Vetter Building
4-H Beef Showmanship, 8:30 a.m., Vetter Building
4-H Breeding Beef, Stocker Feeder, Bucket Calf Awards, following Beef Showmanship, Vetter Building
4-H Dairy Cattle Show, following awards, Vetter Building
Small Animal Round Robin, noon, Vetter Building
Large Animal Round Robin, 2 p.m., Vetter Building
Livestock Buyers Social, 5:30-6 p.m., Vetter Building
Clover Kids’ Parade, 5:45 p.m., Vetter Building
4-H Foundation Market Livestock Sale, 6 p.m., Vetter Building
4-H Static Exhibit Auction Closes, 6 p.m.
Those with questions or concerns can call Tessa Reece at our office at 308-432-3373
