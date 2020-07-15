Changes made to fair schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fair time is almost here, and just like everything else that happened this summer the pandemic changed the way the fair is traditionally done. Here is a look at the changes happening, as well as a schedule of daily events. While practicing safe measures, there’s still plenty of fun to be had at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

•Static Auction, Live Cake & Pie Auction, and Silent Food Auction will take place but with safe practices

•Bring decorative cakes and pies during designated check in time

•Exhibits will not be open to public until Tuesday morning

•There will be no state fair and champion photos that require youth. Extension Staff will take collage photos of exhibits.

•There will be NO schedule check out times, but staff will organize flow of pick up traffic

•Check out will be 8-10 am

•Youth will not be able to touch champion prize examples, staff will hold it up for viewing

HORSE SHOW

•Either a superintendent or Extension staff will check youth in at their trailer - no check in table