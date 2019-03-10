Nebraska Extension will conduct chemigation certification training sessions through early April at sites around Nebraska.
Producers who plan to apply crop nutrients and pesticides through irrigation systems during 2019, including those who need to renew their 2018 permits, are required to attend a training session and pass the test administered afterward. Attendees are asked to pre-register at the extension office whose session they plan to attend. They will receive a training manual and calibration workbook to review before the training session.
On the day of the session, they are asked to bring the manual, calibration workbook, No. 2 pencil, and a calculator. There is no charge. Training and testing will take approximately two to three hours.
More information and a complete schedule of training sessions throughout Nebraska is available at http://water.unl.edu/cropswater/chemigation (redirects to https://edmedia.wufoo.com/reports/2019-chemigation-training-dates/)
Dates, times and locations for the western-most sessions that are still upcoming are listed below.
• Bridgeport, March 14: 1 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 Main St. Contact 308-262-1022.
• Scottsbluff, March 28: 1 p.m., UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I. Contact 308-632-1480.