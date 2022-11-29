Choose the gift of giving this Christmas Season

A puppy calendar, ribbon candy, a fuzzing lap blanket...just a few of the simple wishes folks will find on ornaments on the gift trees around Chadron and Crawford. These trees bring joy to the lives of seniors, as well as residents at Crestview and Ponderosa Villa. Gift suggestions will be on the tags.

People can also make donations to Feed a Senior to provide Meals on Wheels to seniors who can’t afford it on their own and Caring and Sharing for seniors. Thank you!

Stop by and pick up a tag from:

• Tree of Love, Crawford, located at Crawford Dollar General, benefits Ponderosa Villa residents; wrapped gifts should be dropped off at Ponderosa Villa by Dec. 16

• Tree of Love, Chadron, located at Security First, benefits Crestview residents; wrapped gifts should be dropped off at Crestview by Dec. 16

• Caring & Sharing, located at Wal-Mart, benefits seniors; gift cards should be dropped off by Dec. 2

• Feed and Hungry Senior, located at Farmers State Bank, benefits seniors who can’t afford a Senior Center meal or Meals on Wheels; financial donations should be dropped off by Dec. 24.

Trees are sponsored by the Ponderosa Villa Auxiliary, RSVP & Northwest Community Action Partnership, Caring & Sharing, and Feed a Hungry Senior. Drop gifts back at tree location unless otherwise noted.