Christmas Caring and Sharing begins

Years go by faster and faster. The holidays will soon be here, and the Christmas Caring and Sharing for seniors age 55 and older will begin Oct. 24.

Applications for the program can be picked up and dropped off at the following locations:

Chadron Senior Center, 251 Pine Street

Northwest Community Action Partnership RSVP Drop Box, 270 Pine Street

Chadron Housing Authority, 740 Pine Street

Applications can also be mailed to Caring and Sharing, PO Box 231, Chadron, NE 69337.

Absolutely no applications will be accepted after Friday, Nov. 18, so it is important to pick them up, fill them out and drop them off soon.

Donation boxes will be dropped off at various businesses.

Folks can watch the thermometer outside the post office raise every few days, and look for the tree set up at Walmart, with gift cards to purchase and donate to teh program. The tree will be up in early November.

Delivery days will be Dec. 15 and 16.

For more information, call Christmas Central at 432-2626 or 430-1025. If there is no answer, please leave a message.

Event organizers would like to express their appreciation to all those who give to the program, and their best wishes for a blessed Christmas.