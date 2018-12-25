Mrs. Olson’s Third Grade Class
How to Draw Santa Claus
By Max B.
If you want to decorate for Christmas you can draw Santa. Then you can hang it up. It is also something easy to do and is a good way to have fun when it is icy and cold out. You will need pencil, paper, red and white and black colors and a ruler.
Draw a circle about one inch tall. Draw two vertical lines that are about 4 centimeter long with the tops attached. One on each bottom sides. Then add two lines about 2 centimeters long on the side of the circle.
Draw a smaller circle on top of the big circle. Give him eyes, a dot for a nose a beard and a cap. Then give him a mouth and buttons for his coat. That is how to draw a Santa Claus.
How to Make an Epic Snowfort
By Kurtis B.
When your looking for fun on a snow day you can build a snowfort! To build a snowfort you will need at least enough snow to cover your whole yard and one foot deep. You will need a few friends and a few recycling bins. Here is the extra stuff that might be useful a flag, varieties of snowballs and secret tunnel.
First, you put snow in the recycling bin. Pack the snow in the recycling bin so the snow block doesn’t fall apart. Keep stacking the snow blocks to about f snow blocks high. To get a cool looking castle to intimidate the people your going up against.
Here is some good tips for snow ball battles. Don’t use up too much snowballs, avoid getting hit, also haveing hard walls will prevent opponents atacks.
How to Wrap a Present
By Carlin C.
If you want to make a gift, make one. Making a gift is a good idae because it is kind, it might be something helpful to them and it might be thoughtful. You need clear and duct tape, wrapping paper, a box, To: and From: sticker, a gift, pen, marker or pencil, scissors, and a bow.
First, put the gift in the box. Next, cut a strip of duct tape and tape the box so it is shut. Third, cut a flat piece of wrapping paper with the scissors and then put the gift on the wrapping paper then fold the wrapping paper without the tape. If you still see the box the wrapping paper is to small. Fouth, use the clear tape and connect the wrapping paper. When you are folding the wrapping paper grab two sides of the wrapping paper and use clear tape to tape it on the box. Then grab the others ides and make them a triangle or a rectangle and then tape it to the box.
Fifth, put the sticker on the top of the box but not in the middle. Sixth write your name on (From and write the person’s name on the (To:) whoever you are giving the gift too. Seventh, put the bow on top of the box in the middle. Finally, put the gift under the tree or just give it to them.
How to Build a Snowman
By Haiven C.
When you are bored on a snow day, go outside and build a snowman. To build a snowman you need snow, carrots, raisins and a hat.
First, grab three balls of snow. Each of the snow balls need to be sizes one large, one medium one small.
Next you need two sticks that are the same size for the arms. Then you need two raisins for the eyes. Last, you need a carrot and a hat. The carrot is for the nose and the hat is for the head. Now you have a snowman.
How to Make a Wooden Snowflake
By Hudson E.
If you want to decorate your house you can mak a wooden snowflake. You will need three Popsicle sticks, hot glue, stickers and eight inches of string.
Attach the Popsicle sticks in the middle. Then put the stickrs on it. Next, make a loop and glue the sticks in the middle and the string on the top.
How to Draw Santa
By Kadence F.
For some Christmas art you can draw Santa. Today I will teach you how to draw Santa. It is really fun to draw! You will need a pencil, markers, colored pencils, crayons, an ereaser and paper. If you want you can use a marker board and dry ereas markers instead.
First, draw an egg shape for the body. Not to big, but not to small. It does not have to be perfect. I’m not perfect. No one is perfect.
Second, draw a smaller circle on top of the other circle for the head. It does not have to be perfect circle. It will be fun.
Third, draw a hat on top of the small circle. It is not hard. It can be big or small. It does not matter the size.
Fourth, draw the eyes. Just put little black dots, big or small. It’s easy.
Fifth, draw a mouth. A smile or a frown. I would do a smile NOT a frown. You want Santa to be happy not sad.
Sixth, draw the arms. You can draw straight lines. It does not have to be perfectly straight. No one is perfect.
Next, draw more straight lines at the bottom for legs. Remember the lines do not have to be perfectly straight. You will learn how to draw his boots in the next paragraph.
Then draw boots like this. Start from Santa’s body and draw a line going down from his body. After you do that, draw a curved line for his toes. Then draw a line going up to his body on the curved line to make the boot. Do that on the other side for his other boot. Just try it.
After, draw the mittens like this. On the line for his arm do a kind of a skinny humps for the thumb. After you do that draw a bigger hump on the side of the other hump. Do that on the other hand.
Last, draw the belt like this. Draw two lines from one side of his belly to the other. Then draw a square in the middle of the two lines.
For an extra step you can draw a picture on his suit.
That is how you draw Santa Claus.
How to Decorate a Christmas Tree
By Allison F.
You need materials to decorate a Christmas tree. You need Christmas ornaments and you can make Christmas ornaments. You also need a star.
First, you put up the Christmas tree. After you put ornaments on the tree.
Next, have to have material. You will need paper and maybe beads. You can put the ornaments you made on the Christmas tree.
After, you put the star on top of the Christmas tree. Finally, Santa will put Christmas presents under the Christmas tree at night.
How to Decorate a Christmas Tree
By Ami G.
When you are bored and your parents are decorating the Christmas tree, you can help them.
You will need a star, candy canes, ornements and lights.
First, you will need to put the star on top of the tree. Next, you need to put the candy canes on the tree.
Then, you need red ornaments to put on the Christmas tree. Las, you need to put colorful lights on your tree then you are done.
That is how you can decorate your Christmas tree.
How to Build a Snowman
By Reid G.
If your bored outsid and it’s snowing, build snowman!
First you need a hat, snow, seven rocks, two sticks and a carrot. Make three snowballs. Make one big, make one medium size and one small. Next, stack them in a vertical line from biggest to smallest.
Now tak two sticks and put them in the medium sized ball. Take your two rocks put them in the center of the small ball. After, put a carrot under the two rocks. Now, take a hat put it on top of it. Last, take five rocks and put them under the carrot.
How to Decorate a Christmas Tree
By Addison G.
If you’re bored and it’s almost Christmas then this is for you! First, you’ll need the supplies: one Christmas tree, tons of ornaments (depending on the size of the tree) and a Christmas tree start that will fit on your tree, streamers and a ladder (depending on the tree).
Now you need to find an empty space in your house to put the tree. Once you have a space put your tree in the space vertically. Make sure the tree is firmly in place. If it isn’t, try leaning it against the wall or try to find a different space.
Next, you need to put ornaments on a firm part of the tree so the ornaments don’t fall off. (You might need the ladder.) You can decide if you want to put on streamers. If you do then go around the tree and put on the streamers.
Then, get the ladder and put it against a wall close to the tree. Finally, watch the Christmas tree while you sing Christmas carols.
How to Make Hot Chocolate
By Izaak H.
Hot chocolate is a good drink on a cold winter day. First, you need a glass cup and hot water or milk. Then you need to get in your cupboard and get out your hot chocolate powder. Next poor the hot water or milk into the glass cup. Leave an inch at the top so you don’t overfill the cup. Wow. Poor your hot chocolate powder in the cup. Sitr together your hot water or milk and your hot chocolate powder. After that microwave it for two minutes. Then wait for it to cool off. Finally, if you want you can. Then, you can enjoy your delicouse hot chocolate.
How to Make a Snow Tunnel
By Jaycee H.
If you are bored on a snowy day you can make a snow tunnel!
First, you need a big pile of snow and a shovel.
Then, you need to take the shovel and dig two holes in the middle that are about two feet wide and tall.
Next, you need to go in the snow tunnel and pack it with a hammer so it does not collapse on you.
Finaly, if you want to you can go in the snow tunnel and dig a hole from one snow tunnel to the other one.
Once you are done your are done you have a snow tunnel to play in. You can bring friends in it.
How to Shovel Snow in Your Driveway
By Bennett H.
If your driveway is full of snow and you don’t know how to shovel snow then this is for you. What you will need is a shovel, gloves and snow gear.
First, grab your shovel and push until you want to have a break. Just keep pushing till it gets to the end of your driveway. Then, just keep on pushing until the snow is out of your driveway.
Last, you are done and you can go enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa. Now, you can sit back relax or you can get on your phone and check the news or play Fornite.
How to Make Homemade Hot Cocoa
By Sam K.
If you are cold from coming inside in winter or you simply want a gift for a teacher read this and you’ll learn to make homemade hot cocoa. Ingredients: 1 cup of condensed milk, 1 cup of cocoa powder, 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1 tbsp of mini marshmallows, and 1 large jar. Use water or creamier cocoa use milk.
First, take the large jar and dump the condensed milk in. Next dump in the cocoa powder and the powdered sugar so they make layers. After that, put in the marshmallows.
Last, put the lid on and you’re done. Mix it together in the jar, put half in a cup, microwave and enjoy!
How to Make Hot Cocoa
By Avery K.
If you are cold get some hot cocoa. If you don’t know how to make it I will tell you how to make it. You need hot cocoa pouder, coffee mug, hot water, you need marshmallows and a spoon.
First, you buy hot cocoa poudee at the store.
Next, you need a coffee cup to drink out of. Add 2 packets of cocoa mix.
Then, get hot water fill the cup about half way. Stir it up and add marshmallows.
Last, enjoy your hot cocoa that has marshmallows on it.
How to Make a Snow Trap
By Gianni M.
If you are bored on a snowy day go out side and dig 13 inches long and 4 feet deep in the snow.
First, get 16 inch of cardboard. This cardboard is going to be cut by someone else, he needs to have cut 1 16 inch hole
Next, put the cardboard on top of the hole. Put carrots in the hole.
Then, put snow on top of the cardboard and put tiny rockes on the sides so you now where it is.
Finally, tell your brother, sister to stand on the trap so they fall in the trap and stay in the trap.
How to Make a Snowflake
By Adilene N.
If you need some decoration for your house you can make snowflakes. You will need scissors, paper and crayons. First, fold the paper in half. Make sure to match. Then, keep folding five times. Next, start cutting the sides into little paper. You can cut things like circles or triangles. Finally, unfold and you’re DONE!
How to Make a Christmas Ornament
By Kailinh S.
If you are ever bored on Christmas Eve make a ornament. First, you need the materials. You will need paint of any color, glitter of any color, yarn, a small stirafoam ball and scissors. Now it is time to put it all together.
First, make two holes at the top of the stirafoam ball with your scissors. Cut a peace of yarn and stick it through the two holes.
Then, paint the stirafoam ball and put glitter on the ball. I put a whole bunch on there.
Last, let it dry and hang it on your Christmas tree. Now your done.
How to Make a Wooden Christmas Ornament
By Trinity S.
If you get bored in December, you can make a wooden Christmas ornament. First, you’ll need flat wood, paint, jewels, glue, string, sharpie and a wood knife. First, grab a big piece of flat wood and use the sharpie to draw a medium circle, use the wood knife to cut the circle out and use the sharpie to draw a little circle on the first circle. Next, use the wood knife to cut the little circle out. Then grab the paint, glue and jewels. Next, use the paint to color the circle any color you want. Let the pain dry for a whole two hours.
After the paint dries use the glue and put dabs of it on the wood.
Last, put jewels on the glue then let it dry for two hours. Once it dries put any kind of string through the little hole in the wood.
Finally, hang it up on the Christmas tree!
How to Draw Santa
By Lailee S.
What you will need is pencil, sharpie or pen to use to draw and you will need markers to color and paper. If you are doing sharpie you need adult approval.
First, draw a big circle in the middle of your paper and draw a size of your water bottle.
Next, draw small circle on top of the big circle. Draw the small circle the size of a germ-x bottle cap.
Second, draw 2 legs and arms. Draw legs on bottom of the big circle. Draw arms on top of the big circle. Then draw a beard, nose, mouth, eyes and a hat. Draw beard and mouth at bottom of the big circle and draw eyes at the top of the little circle. After, color and draw pants where legs are at. And a shirt on the big circle.
Last, draw a sled and reindeer the best you can. In the sky draw stars and a moon. Make sure presents are in the bake of the sled and draw Santa in the sled. Now you should be able to draw Santa Clause.
How to Make Hot Chocolate
By David S.
What you will need: packet of hot chocolate, spoon, cup/mug, hot water, marshmellows
Procedure:
First choose your cup that you want to use. Then put the hot water in the cup. Leave a quarter of an inch at the top of the cup. Open the packet of hot chocolate and pour it in the hot water.
How to Draw Santa
By Blake W.
You should draw a Santa when you’re bored. You will need a pen or pencil and you will need a paper.
First, make an inch line an inch to the top. Next, draw a paint to reach the top.
Then, draw a ball above the point. Fourth, draw a ball under the hat the size of a quarter. Fifth, draw a curved line long to make a smile.
Sixth, draw an oval the size of a small apple. Seventh, draw swirls in the oval on the face.
Eighth, draw a two inch line on each side. Ninth, draw two more sticks on the bottom of the Santa.
Tenth, draw two centimeter lines under the sticks. Eleventh, put a bump above the line.
Now you have a Santa to hang on your wall.
How to Draw Santa Clause
By Makaelyn Y.
Today I’m going to teach you how to draw Santa Clause. What you will need is a pencil and colors. First with your pencil draw a circle that’s small and round for the body and draw the legs like lines or two lines that connects. Now draw the arms you can draw them like stick arms or two lines that have a small hand.
Next, draw another small circle for the head and then draw the nose like a circle or a triangle.
Then, draw the beard you can put curly lines, swirls or normal lines. Now draw the hair the same thing as the beard one. Now draw the boots like an upside down candycane for the boots. Also draw the belt, draw two lines that have a square in the middle. Now that’s all the clothes for Santa.
Finally, now you are done you can now add more stuff like a chimney, presents or a Christmas tree. Now you get to color him however you want.
How to Make Christmas Brownies
By Graycen M.
Do you want to start a new Christmas tradition. If you do, you will need cherries, brownie mix, water, a mixing bowl, blender, brownie pan, eggs, milk and already made brownies. You will also need shugar, a pitcher, and an oven.
First, you wash the cherries with hot warter. Make sure you get the dirt off, so you get them clean. Next, blend the cherries. You blend them on the number seven. Make sure you get them blended.
Then, you put the oldready made brownies in and the brownie mix in the blender. Blend on the number 12. Make sure it is blended. Then, you pour the mix in your mixing bowl. Stir for 20 seconds. Next, you pour it in to the brownie pan. Don’t spill any. Make sure it is full. Then, you put it in the oven. Put it on the top shelf of the oven. Make sure the oven is on. Let it bake for 20 minutes. Don’t take it out until it’s done. You can chech on it, but you can’t take it out and let it sit.
Next, you take it out. Set it on the table. Make sure you turn off the oven. Then when it’s done you can let it sit for 3 minutes. You can do anything in that time. When it is done, you can decorate it or you can eat it and you’re done.
How to Make Hot Cocoa
By Eldrin G.
If you are cold you can sit by the heater and drink hot cocoa.
First, you’ll need water or milk and a mug.
Second, poor the milk or water in the mug. Third, pour the cocoa powder in the water or milk. Fourth, stir the cocoa powder. Fifth, put it in the microwave. Sixth, put marshmallows in or sugar cubes and enjoy.
How to Draw a Unicorn Pumpkin
By Adele S.
Are you bored and want to draw a unicorn pumpkin? Then lets draw one!
You will need a pencil/pen, crayons and an eraser. First, draw a circle in the middle of your paper. Next, draw a unicorn horn and ears on top. Then draw a face with hearts and stars. Then, draw a mane with a flower crown.
Then, draw a background with apple trees, flowers, birds, foxes and extra accessories.
Last, color your unicorn pumpkin and hand on the wall or your fridge.
Mrs. Hoffman’s Class
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Dylan
If you like rain and deer catch a ReinDeer. By the way they can make rain to help grow crops and help grow plants.
First, make any trap you want. Get supplies! If it does not work you can build another trap and use whatever supplies you want.
Then set your trap. Put it in your front yard the day befor Christmas. Catching a reindeer feels grate!
On Christmas eve you have to go to sleep. Catching one of Santa’s reindeer is tricky. Santa comes if your sleeping in your bed.
How to Decorate a Cristmas Tree
By Matthew
In winter people celebrate Christmas. Every year most people set up a tree called a Christmas tree. That’s where people put the presents that they give or receive under it. They decorate it with ornaments and a star on top. This is how to decorate a Christmas tree.
First, you have to get the tree. To do that you must go to the store and buy it or cut it down your self. If you want to save time go to store and buy it. First, drive, walk or ride a bike to your local store that has Christmas trees. Once at the store go to the aisle with Christmas trees. Then, find one you like the most. Grab it and take it to the checkout. There, you need to purchase it. If you want to cut your own down. To do that you have to go to the closet forest with pine trees (or any Evergreen trees). Make sure to bring something to cut a tree down and a rope. Once at the forest, walk through it until you find the perfect tree. Once you find it use the tools you brought to cut it down. (Make sure it will fit in your house.)
Next, you need to set your tree up. The way to do that depends on if you bought it or cut it down. If you cut it down you have to get the tree to your car. To do that you must work with everybody that came to help lift it up. Once lifted walk steadly to your car. There tie the tree to the top of your car with the rope you brought with you. If you forgot a rope just try to balance the tee on the top of your car. Now, drive your car to your house. Once there, get your tree off the top of your car. Then, carry it to your door and have somebody open the door. Carry it inside and bring it to the spot you want to keep it. Then stand it up there.
Now, if you bought it at the store you’ll have to take pretty much the same steps. You’ll carry it to your car and tie it to the top or put it in your car (if it fits) and drive home. Bring it in your house using the same steps. Again, put it where you want to keep it, but this time it might take more than just setting it upright. Depending on the tree you will have to put it together.
Then, you need to get the to decorate your tree. Again you could do it mutiple ways. You could buy decoratian or make them. I suggest buying it. If you choose to buy it you first need to go to the store. Once there go to the decoration aisle and get what you want to put on your tree. If you don’t know what you want, may I suggest ornaments, garland, tinsel and last but not a start to put on top. If you want to make the decorations you will do more work. You can be creative and make whatever you what, but I suggest popcorn on a string as a replacement for garland. There are many ways to make ornaments. There is nothing specific way to do it just be creative. You think this isn’t fun?
Well, the best part is decorating. Now, it’s time to decorate the tree. First, gather all of your ornaments (arrange them if wanted). Turn on some music and start decorating. Now, make sure all of your ornaments have hooks on them. If they don’t take the hook and curve it and put it in the hole on the top. Next, curve it past the rest of the hook to curve the mak a hook shape.
Also, I forgot you need to spread out the branches so your ornaments won’t be to close. Then, put the ornaments on the branches. Make sure that the ornaments are far apart and arn’t the same colors together. Just continouly to work and follow the same steps. Once your ornaments are hung, put the garland around the tree. Make sure that you have enough to cover all of it. Once the garlands on put on the tisel. Make sure it doesn’t fall off and that there isn’t without it. Once that’s all done, add a star on top. Now you have a fully decorated Christmas tree.
Enjoy!
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Mason
This is a time of year that most people celebrate. I celebrate in a different way. I don’t think you should do holidays. But I have to do this. This is how you catch a REINDEER.
First, you buy carrots or apples. Buy a basket too. Get a bear trap and two ropes. Then, put the carrots or apples in the basket. Put the basket in the garage and the bare traps too. Put the rope attached to the garage door. Then wait.
When you hear a boom! Go to the garage. Pull the rope. Now take the bear trap off. Last, you train the Reindeer how ever you want. Now you have a pet reindeer!
How to Make Hot Cocoa
By Zaylee
I like Hot chocolate so I’m going to tell you how to make Hot chocolate.
First, you need water, Hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. You also need a mug to put it in.
Next, get your water Hot by boiling it in a pot on the stove. You could put it in the microwave too. Then put the Hot cocoa mix in the water. Stir it up.
Last, pour the cocoa into your mug. Add marshmallows and stir. When it cools you can drink it.
How to Decorate a Christmas Tree
By Jae G.
I think you should decorate a Christmas tree because it is the time of year Santa comes to put peresents under your tree. So I need to tell you how to do that.
First you need to go to your local store and bye a fake green tree. Next once you’ve bought the tree and have taken it home you want to set it up. If you bought a fake tree there is a stand and a pole. The stand should have a little slot to put in the pole. So you want to put the pole in the little slot. Then if you have that all done there should be different sizes of the tree it should have metal and little green plastic things on the piece of metal.
Next you want to take the biggest set o the branches and there should be a little round hole for each branch. Then you do that all the way around with the biggest branches. Next you want to get the second biggest branches and put it a little bit higher than the other ones. Then again, there should be little holes to put the branches in the holes of the pole and put the branches all the way around. Then take the third biggest branches and put them all the way around in the little holes on the pole. Next take the fourth biggest branches and put them all the way around tree in the little holes on the pole. Then take the fifth branches and put them all the way around in the little holes. Now you should have just a plain old green tree.
Now you should have your tree set up. It is time to do the fun part, you can decorate. Next you need to get a different kinds of Christmas lights. To match your lights, you need ornaments and a star. You want to have the ornaments to match your lights. Once you have bought everything you need. You should bring it home to decorate the tree.
Finally you can start decorating. You take your lights and wrap them around your tree. Next you want to open your ornaments. Then you need to put ornaments on your tree not too close but all around the tree. Once you’re ornaments are all done you put the star on top and plug it in.
I hop you like your tree you just put and decorated a tree and I hop you have a Merry Christmas.
How to Catch a Raindeer
By RJ
Chapter 1
You may want a raindeer as a pet. Do you want to know how to catch a raindeer I’m going to tell you how.
First you should get carrots. Lay them down in a row. Leading from the roof to the backyard. Put more to lead the raindeer to the garage.
Then: you wait until you see Santa and his sled. You have to be quit. When you’re quit you stay still. When the raindeer gets into the garage…
The raindeer sees the carrots He goes to them and now eats them.
You RUN AND YOU SHUT THE DOOR You train him how ever you whant. Once you can ride and play whith him.
Chapter 2
The End. You have a raindeer good luck.
How to Make a Snowman
By Jason
I think making snowmen is fun to make a snowman. You need a bunch of white snow. It is not easy but it is not hard either. When it snows it’s easy to get snow.
First, you get white snow. Then you make a small ball with the snow. Then roll it up in more snow until it gets big. Then leave it outside.
Next, you get another small ball. Not as big as the last one. Then you roll it up to the first big ball. Put it on top.
Then, you get one more ball of snow. You roll this like the first and second then you stack them on top of each other.
Finally, you get a hat, scarf, sticks, rocks and a carrot. You place the hat on the top of the snowman. Put the scarf on the snow man’s neck. You place your carrot in the middle of the top snowball. Then you place the rocks a little bit under the carrot in a smile shape. For the eyes out a rock a little bit over and the left and to the left and one more over to the right. Then you put one to the left of the middle snowball. Then you take another one and put your other one on the second snowball to the right. Then you have a snowman.
How to Decorate a Tree
By Adison W.
A fun way to start your Christmas is to decorate a Christmas tree. It’s part of the season and it is like a big decoration for your warm home.
Frist, you go to the store and pick out your tipe of tree. You can take it to a relitives house or your house. Pick a place for it to go in the house.
Next, you get some Christmas lights and put them around the tree. Or you can add some garlands to your tree.
Then you can add some tinsels. You can add ornaments and decorations like sting with popcorn on it. Put it around the Christmas tree.
Finally, add your topper ornament that is the yellow/gold star. Your Christmas tree will be finished. Hope you liked my steps and have a nice Christmas Eve!
How to Make a Snowman
By Kylie
A fun thing to do in the snow is to build a snowman. I like to go out side when it is snowy.
First you start with a ball and roll it in the snow. Roll it untell it gets big. That is the bottom ball.
Next you start with a smaller ball again. Roll it in the snow untell it get’s to a medium size ball. Put it on top of the big ball.
Then you need to make the head. Start with a snowball and roll untell it’s the size you want. Put on top of the other to balls. Use two big buttons for the eyes. Get a carrot for the nose. Use twelve small buttons for the mouth.
Finally, you need a scarf for the neck. Get a 5 inch hat with a red strip and a little hat on the stripe. Put a hat on the top of the snowman.
How to Make a Snowman
By Brynnar
It is winter and my favorite season. I like to go outside and play in the snow. One thing I like to make is a snowman.
First, you get your snowgear on which includs a hat, gloves, snowpants and a coat. Don’t forget snowboots.
Next, you want to make shure the snow will not fall apart. Now you can start making your snowman.
The first step to making your snowman is roll a snowball that is two feet wide. Then you put it on a flat surface. Then you make a medium ball and stack it on the big ball. Then you make a small snow ball.
Then you put the small snow ball on the medium snowball. That is the head. Now you put a hat, scarf and a carrot nose. Use coual and two sticks. Coal for the eyes. Find two sticks for the arms. Now you have a perfect snowman.
How to Make a Christmas Tree
By Keva
It is the time of year to celebrate Christmas. Every year we put up Christmas trees and hang up Christmas lights around our house. It is a tradition I love.
First, you have to get a tree. You can go out to the forest or go out in the country and cut one down. You could go to a store and buy a real tree or a fake tree.
Next, put the tree in a stand. Get your lights, tinsel, ornaments and a star for the top.
Now, string your lights around your tree. Then put the tinsel on, then the ornaments then the star. Now your tree is decorate.
How to Make Hot CoCoa
By Morgan B.
Do you like hot cocoa I do! I love to have marshmallows and whipped cream on top. I will tell you how to make hot cocoa. Good luck!
First, you need hot cocoa mix, whipped cream, marshmallows and a mixing spoon, a pan, a mug and a stove or miker wave.
Next, boil the water. Add the hot cocoa mix. Stir really well.
Last, you put the hot cocoa in your mug. Add your toppings like marshmallows or whipped cream. Be careful it might be hot. I hope you like your hot cocoa. Good luck making it!
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Tye
Christmas is a special time of the year. It’s the only time you will see reindeer in Nebraska because Santa uses them to get here. I do not think that Santa should be the only one who gets to ride reindeer.
First, go to the store and buy lots of carrots. Then tie a rope to your gutter. Then, put glue to the rope. Next put the carrots on the glue spots.
Next, get some warm cloths. Then hide in some bushes and wait for the reindeer to come. They should land on the roof and see the rope of carrots.
Then they will follow the carrots to the garage. Now close the garage. Now you have a reindeer. You should train it to be yours and play with it.
Finally, remember to send it back to Santa next year. That is how you catch a reindeer.
How to Catch a Reindeer
By LaDainian
Reindeer live at the North Pole. Santa drive’s the reindeer but what would happen if we could catch one?
First we would have to put a trail of carrot’s leading in to the grage. When you get to the grage you hide. Wait for the reindeer to come to your garage.
Then when you see the reindeer you quietly walk over to them and shut the door! Feed it and train it.
Now he is a football reindeer. He is the best football reindeer.
How to Make a Snowman
By Dakota C.
It is fun to make a snowman. But snow has to be on the ground not small but it has to be big snow. It is fun to play in the snow. Now I will teach yo how to mack a snowman.
Frist, Ask your mom and dad to borrow some things. Grab a carrot and rocks. Do you have them?
Next, make a litte ball. Roll the ball around your yard. Until it big as you want. It can not be as tall as you. It will be hard to put on the head.
Then, make a second ball. But it a litte smaller than the fist one. Do you have that?
Now make the head. Make it smaller. But not too small. Got that?
Fanally, put on the head. Use the carrot for the nose. Use the rocks for the eyes. If you want get sticks for arms. Now you have a snowman.
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Anabelle
Winter is the time of year people start to think about Christmas. Reindeer, Santa elevs, presents and so on so on. I LOVE Reindeer. They are so so so cool. The reson oly Santa has reindeer is because he’s a special guy by being nice, caring and giving away presents. In fact today I am going to teach you how to catch one.
First, you go get some carrots from the store and slice them up. After that, you leave a trail of carrot slices from the chimney to your garage. If you don’t have a chimney leave the path from the roof to the garage. After your done with that get cloths on that will blend in with your surroundings.
Next, it’s time to make your trap. Your trap could be a real trap or a distraction. I don’t want to build a real trap because I don’t want to be on the naughty list so I’m going to do a distraction. My distraction is going to be (drum roll please) my distraction is going to be blinking lights and cookies! Do you think that is a good distraction?
Then, wait until about 12:00 a.m. and do not fall asleep! When you hear a deep and jolly voice yelling Donner, Dasher, Cupid, Rudof, HIDE! Make sure to be very very quiet.
And if the reindeer get spooked and runs Santa won’t have any reindeer and he will get stranded.
Finally, when the reindeer comes turn on your distraction and get ready. Then get a really strong rope and put it on the reindeer’s neck. Once you have a good grip on the reindeer take a selfie! And let it go.
How to Make a Snowman
By Grace C.
A fun activity to do around the winter time is to build a snowman. It is an easy and fun project that you can do alone or with a friend. Today I will be telling you how to build a simple snowman.
First, you need to get your snowgear on which includes snowpants, gloves, hat, heavy winter coat and snowboots. This way you won’t get cold and wet.
Next, you need to make sure that the snow will stay together and not fall apart. Wet snow is the best. After you do that, you want to find a farely flat place to build your snowman.
Then, make a big ball of snow by starting with a small snowball and roll it into the snow until it is big! Next, you need to make a medium ball of snow and put it on top of the big ball of snow. Then you need to make a smaller ball of snow and put it on top of your medium ball of snow.
Next, you need to get two sticks about the same size. Then put them on the sides of the medium ball of snow. They will be the arms of the snowman. Then you can either use rocks or lumps of coal to make the eyes and the face of the snowman. Then you get some mittens and a hat to put on the sticks and the head of the snowman.
Then you get three more lumps of coal and put them on the belly of the snowman. Lastly, you get a carrot and a scarf. Now put the carrot on the top snowball for a nose. Take the scarf and put it around where the middle ball of snow and small ball of snow meet. Now, you have your snowman!
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Hayes C.
Reindeer are interesting. I’ve always wonderd why Santa Claus rides a sliegh with reindeer and dosent drive a car. This year im going to teach you how to catch a reindeer. Mabye we could find out why Santa Claus uses reindeer.
First, go to the store and buy 20 white onions. Place the onions in a path to your garage. Put syrup were the onion is so the reindeer get stuck.
Next, place a camera on your garage door connected to your phone or ipad so one they get traped you’ll know. Watch your phone or ipad very closely!
Then, once thier in your garage quietly sneak into your garage and rop him with a rope. Try to tame the reindeer and show your parents.
Last, show your parents. Then let it go back to it’s home at the north pole. That’s how to catch a reindeer.
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Ryder N.
In winter people think about cristams. Santa Claus comes on sleight with reindeer pulling it. So why can’t people have reindeer? This is how to catch a reindeer.
First you get the bobcat and dig a six feet deep hole in the ground. This is for trapping the reindeer. You make the hold square. You put leaves and stick over the olde. Then put correts around it. Find a hiding spot and wait patiently.
Next make sure you have a full supply of food and drinks because you have to stay up all night. Once you’ve done that soon the reindeer will come.
The reindeer will see the carrots. Then they will fall in the hole.
Last, you get a rope and tie it to the reindeer and drag it out. Now you can do what you wait with it and I’m going to keep it forever.
How to Make a Snowman
By Braylon
In the winter on of the most fun things to do is make a snowman. I doesn’t matter if it’s a big or small snowman they are fun to make. This is how you make one!! First, you start rolling a ball of snow the longer you roll it the bigger it will be. Your first ball should be the biggest ball.
Next, you roll another ball that is a little smaller than the first one for your body. Go and get two sticks for the arms that are the same size as arms. Attach them to your snowman’s body. Then you roll a head. Your head should be your smallest ball of snow. Your head should be smaller than your body.
Last, you add decorations to your snowman. Most people add a carrot for the nose. Find three rocks to go down your body as buttons. Some people put a scarf on the snowman if you want.
This is how you make a snowman. I wrote this so everyone can have a great Christmas and have fun in the snow making a snowman.
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Hunter H.
Chritmas is a special time of the year because the reindeer pull Santa’s sleigh. I’m teaching you how to catch a reindeer.
First you grab a long rope. Put hot glue on it. Put carrots on the glue. Tie the rope on the chimney.
Next put the rope in the chimney. While you’re waiting for the reindeer you watch T.V. When the reindeer are here Santa comes down chimney and you pretend to sleep. Then you go up the chimney. It will be a little hard to climb to climb it! The reindeer will be eating the carrots. Follow them down from the roof to the ground.
Finally you grab the reindeer around the neck with a good grip. You have it as a pet. And you train it for awhile and Santa says you can keep it for the summer.
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Ryan
Do you want to find out about reindeer. Another name for reindeer is caribou. Do you want to catch a reindeer?
First you put a trail of cerrots from the roof to the garage. Then hide behind a tree.
Then watch at the garage verey closely. When the reindeer is in your garage run as fast as you can and close you garage door. Now you have a reindeer and you need to train if for Santa next year!
How to Make a Snowman
By Ashley L.
In the winter it fun to build snowmen. It is easy to build a snowman. I will teach you how to make a snowman.
First you need wet snow. You should be able to make a ball. Keep rolling it and it will get bigger. This is the bottom ball.
Next then you make a medium size ball. Put it on top of the big ball.
Then make a small ball for the head.
Get a carret for the nose. Find some rocks for the eyes and mouth. Look for a Hat and a scarf to put on the snowman’s neck and head. Now you built a snowman!
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Rylan W.
Winter is a special time of year. A special person comes riding on a sleigh that gets pulled by nine reindeer. That person is Santa Claus and he brings presents for all of us. He uses the reindeer to get to houses faster. I think it would be fun to catch a reindeer.
First, go to the store and get a bag of oats, carrots and grain. You might want to buy sandwich bags to put the food in. When you get home shred up the carrots and put everything in a plastic bag.
Next, shake the bag and put it outside in the garage. Leave the garage door open and hide inside of the garage. When the reindeer smell it they will come in and eat it. You will be hiding by the door and shut the door on the reindeer. Then you will probably pet him. Then you can let him loose or you can keep him but Santa needs him. If you keep him then feed him every morning and night. Keep him in the garage because he might get scared inside your house and he will make a big mess.
Finally, you might wake up and he might be gone. But that’s okay because he needs his family at the North Pole. Hope you catch a reindeer for Christmas.
How to Catch a Reindeer
By Gabe
Have you ever wanted to have a pet reindeer if you do want to a reindeer for a pet follow these simple instructions.
First, dig a hole that is 2 meters large. A reindeer should fit in that hole.
Next, get a picnic blanket and some carrots at the store. Put the picnic blanket over the hold and put rocks on all of the corners. Put the carrots on the picnic blanket.
Finally, on Cristmas wait for Santa to come and the reinder will see the carrots and want to eat them. When they step on the blanket, they will fall into the hole. Now you have caught a reindeer. Train it to be a pet.