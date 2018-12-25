Try 1 month for 99¢

Mrs. Whidby’s Third Grade Class

Christmas Time is Here

By Kayden

Christmas is fun.

So don’t be a bum.

You get what you get.

And you don’t throw a fit.

For supper we had my mom’s famous buns.

Christmas Cheer

By Steven

We had lots of cheer.

Santa has many raindeer.

The snow is very bright.

The is lots of cheer tonight.

Yay Christmas is almost here!

Santa

By Thaivunh

O dear Santa Clause,

I think we should pause,

We should walk,

Maybe even talk,

We need to work on a few laws.

Christmas Time is Here

By Kacen B.

Christmas is very fun.

Santa won’t leave a crumb.

Santa’s reindeer fly.

All the kids will spy.

All the kids will run.

Tree

By Rylan

I love my Christmas tree.

It is a joy for me.

It dazzles with lights

What a bright delight

I can see Santa Clause creeping on me.

Christmas Limerick About Santa

By Kendrick

When you hear Santa Claus,

You must pause

My mom likes snow and

I like bows

Christmas is a good cause.

Under that Mistle Toe

By Ashlynne

Under the mistle toe

There’s kisses and a foe

To me they look funny

They look like a fat bunny

This might sound a little mean, although

Holly Jolly Santa Claus

By Cella L.

Holly Jolly Santa Claus

Finally meets the Wizard of Oz

Christmas time is full of laughter

Santa will live happily ever after

I would like to meet Santa Paws.

Jolly Time

By Raelynn

Christmas is a jolly time.

I also want a lime.

Santa’s reindeer will fly.

None of the children will cry.

I can’t think of a rhyme.

The Elf

By Addison

The elf is so silly.

The elf’s name is Milly.

She is so nice.

She has a lot of pet mice.

She has a brother Billy.

Reindeer

By Lee

The reindeer’s nose is red.

I need to go to bed.

I ehar the reindeer step.

I start to feel peop.

Merry Chirsmas Santa! Santa said.

Time of Year

By Brynn

I love this time of year.

I hear carols in my ear.

The Christmas tree is so bright.

It makes me happy when we

Turn on the lights. This happens

When Christmas is near.

A Christmas limric

By Peyton

Santa is cool

So don’t you drool

Time is ticking

The reindeer is licking

Santa is not a fool.

Poor Rudolf

By Johnathon

Santa needs a cast

It won’t be his last

Hopefully it’ll heel

It’d be gross if it would peel

But Christmas goes by fast.

The Christmas Tree

By Samson

We got a Christmas tree

As small as a bee.

It is fun to play in the snow.

I never wear a bow.

Santa is here can I see?

Santa

By Lucas

Santa ate a cookie.

Santa is a rookie.

Santa loves milk.

His hat feels like silk.

The presents are wrapped. I might take

A lookie.

Elf

By Abby

I love my elf.

My elf’s name is Zelf.

Santa Clause wears red.

He loves to go to bed.

My elf says he loves himself.

I want a Beetleborg Action Figure for Christmas!!

By Justin M.

I want a Bettleborg.

I will not be ignored.

I want one so much.

They are cool to touch.

I need a Pewald

Christmas

By Rayven

Christmas is here

My friend are weird

Snow outside is a surprise

Santa is very wise

I am full of cheer

The Year of Christmas

By Parker

It is time

Santa might give me a dime

I hope it’s not coal

That will take a toll

