Mrs. Whidby’s Third Grade Class
Christmas Time is Here
By Kayden
Christmas is fun.
So don’t be a bum.
You get what you get.
And you don’t throw a fit.
For supper we had my mom’s famous buns.
Christmas Cheer
By Steven
We had lots of cheer.
Santa has many raindeer.
The snow is very bright.
The is lots of cheer tonight.
Yay Christmas is almost here!
Santa
By Thaivunh
O dear Santa Clause,
I think we should pause,
We should walk,
Maybe even talk,
We need to work on a few laws.
Christmas Time is Here
By Kacen B.
Christmas is very fun.
Santa won’t leave a crumb.
Santa’s reindeer fly.
All the kids will spy.
All the kids will run.
Tree
By Rylan
I love my Christmas tree.
It is a joy for me.
It dazzles with lights
What a bright delight
I can see Santa Clause creeping on me.
Christmas Limerick About Santa
By Kendrick
When you hear Santa Claus,
You must pause
My mom likes snow and
I like bows
Christmas is a good cause.
Under that Mistle Toe
By Ashlynne
Under the mistle toe
There’s kisses and a foe
To me they look funny
They look like a fat bunny
This might sound a little mean, although
Holly Jolly Santa Claus
By Cella L.
Holly Jolly Santa Claus
Finally meets the Wizard of Oz
Christmas time is full of laughter
Santa will live happily ever after
I would like to meet Santa Paws.
Jolly Time
By Raelynn
Christmas is a jolly time.
I also want a lime.
Santa’s reindeer will fly.
None of the children will cry.
I can’t think of a rhyme.
The Elf
By Addison
The elf is so silly.
The elf’s name is Milly.
She is so nice.
She has a lot of pet mice.
She has a brother Billy.
Reindeer
By Lee
The reindeer’s nose is red.
I need to go to bed.
I ehar the reindeer step.
I start to feel peop.
Merry Chirsmas Santa! Santa said.
Time of Year
By Brynn
I love this time of year.
I hear carols in my ear.
The Christmas tree is so bright.
It makes me happy when we
Turn on the lights. This happens
When Christmas is near.
A Christmas limric
By Peyton
Santa is cool
So don’t you drool
Time is ticking
The reindeer is licking
Santa is not a fool.
Poor Rudolf
By Johnathon
Santa needs a cast
It won’t be his last
Hopefully it’ll heel
It’d be gross if it would peel
But Christmas goes by fast.
The Christmas Tree
By Samson
We got a Christmas tree
As small as a bee.
It is fun to play in the snow.
I never wear a bow.
Santa is here can I see?
Santa
By Lucas
Santa ate a cookie.
Santa is a rookie.
Santa loves milk.
His hat feels like silk.
The presents are wrapped. I might take
A lookie.
Elf
By Abby
I love my elf.
My elf’s name is Zelf.
Santa Clause wears red.
He loves to go to bed.
My elf says he loves himself.
I want a Beetleborg Action Figure for Christmas!!
By Justin M.
I want a Bettleborg.
I will not be ignored.
I want one so much.
They are cool to touch.
I need a Pewald
Christmas
By Rayven
Christmas is here
My friend are weird
Snow outside is a surprise
Santa is very wise
I am full of cheer
The Year of Christmas
By Parker
It is time
Santa might give me a dime
I hope it’s not coal
That will take a toll