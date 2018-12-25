Mrs. Garcia’s Class
Frosty and Rudolph
By Brylee
One day Frosty the Snowman was just walking along the sidewalk and saw hoof prints so he followed them. Then he saw Rudolph the reindeer with all of other Santa’s reindeer. Then Frosty went up to Rudolph and said, “Is it OK if you can play with me for a little bit.” Rudolph said, “That’s fine but I have to be back in time to take presents out.” Frosty said, “Okay.”
So they went walking down the sidewalk once more and saw people going ice skating. So they walked on the ice. They fell a couple of times but never got hurt. They got a little tired, so they went to go do something else. Frosty asked Rudolph what he wanted to do and Rudolph said, “Lets go to the bakery and make some cookies.” Frosty said, “Sure but should we check the time.” They checked the time and it was only 7:03 pm and Rudolph needs to go at 9:00 pm so they got 1 hour and 57 minutes if you want to be exact. So they stopped chit chatting and went to the bakery.
They got to the bakery and the dough was all ready rolled out so they just have to cut the shapes out. Frosty made a snowman and Rudolph make a reindeer. They decorated them and put them in the oven to 400 degreas. It’s been about 1 hour and the cookies were done it was 8:03 pm and Rudolph needed to get back so he could get ready.
They walked back to Santa’s slay and Rudolph got hooked up to it and Rudolph shouted, “Bye Bye.” Frosty was very happy he got to spend the day with Rudolph. Maybe he could do it again next year!
The Big Green Christmas Tree
By EJ
One day me and my mom were putting up our Christmas tree. When we found our Christmas tree it was broke. So we went to walmart and there Christmas trees were all sold out. It wasn’t to far out of town but there was a Christmas tree farm. When we got to the farm there was one Christmas tree left and these people were thinking about buying that one.
So we got out of the car and we went to the person who sells the Christmas tree. We asked if we could buy that last Christmas tree. He said that some people already bought the Christmas tree. So, we were so sad and we went back home. We came back later and there still no Christmas trees. So we were really sad and went back home. So a couple of days later we went back to the Christmas place and there was still no trees at the farm so we talked to the dude and said when are there going to be Christmas trees. He said he doesn’t now when there was going to be trees. We were so mad so we went back home. On Christmas eve we went back and there was a gigantic tree so we bought it. We named it big green. It was the biggest of all so we loaded it up and went back home. It barely fit in our house. We couldn’t put a star on the top. We put all of our ornaments on the tree. When we were done we put cookies and milk on the table and we ate the leftover cookies. They were so good. Then I made a fort. It was so fun. I had chairs and blanket and used coats and shoes. I put a ginormus blanket and pillow in my fort.
I made a little window so I could watch tv. I was watching Christmas phineas and ferb. It is a great show. Then I got my moms ipad and tracked Santa. He was in Nebraska. I got my flaslight and I read. Then we opened some more presents. I opened one from my mom. Then my sisters both opened one from me. They were both cool Christmas snow globes. Then I played with my toys. It was so fun and that is my story.
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents?
By Annica
Yes, I have looked for hidden presents. One night, when my perents were in bed and I went downstairs I went to go look for my presents. Well I found them down stairs in my pantre. They were not wrapped.
So it was about 11:00 pm and I saw everything. My new phone and everything. I put everything back and went to bed. The next morning my mom woke me up because she knew that I opened all of the presents. So she asked me, have you been snooping through the presents. Yes, I said. She said OK and went to go make coffee. By the way, I did not get into trouble.
What Does Christmas Morning Feel Like?
By Victoria
It feels like it’s my birthday because I get presents. I like Christmas because Santa brings you want you want. When I get up I open presents and I eat pancakes and ham at night and a really big meal. And I open some presents it’s really fun. We have a really big family but I like celebrating it with my family. I am glad that Christmas is a thing. I love Christmas. I had a lot of presents last year. I love my family and Christmas. I love Santa Clause because he has Reindeer that can fly and he’s magical. I believe in Santa Clause. I love him. He is my faviorate. Christmas is my faviorate tradichion.
What Does Christmas Morning Feel Like?
By Tatianna O.
When I wake up in the morning my excitement is heavy and my parents are still in bed. My siblings and we like to mess though our stocking. We make our parents breakfast. We usually make Hot cocoa.
When my parents wake up we eat breakfast then we sit as a family and talk. Then we open presets and my family plans when we can visit each other. I LOVE CHIRSTMAS!!!!!!!!
What Does Christmas Morning Feel Like?
By Macy B.
Christmas morning in my house is crazy! The first thing we do is look in are stockings. Th we useally look at the bigger presents from Santa. Then we open family presents. The next thing we do is have family dinner. Then we watch a movie or two movies. Then more and more family comes over and we open more presents and a bigger family dinner.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow?
By Taylor
I like to build a snow fort with snow because I enjoy doing it because it’s also fun.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow?
By Adday
I think the best thing to make out of snow is a hill because you can sled down it. I try to make the path swervy because if you don’t steer you fly off. Sometimes my family will do it with me. That make it extra fun!
You can make your path long, short, swervy, straight, bumpy and smooth. It’s all ways fun. I thing it’s fun to make big hills becase you go super fast.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow
By Leanna
The best thing you can build in the snow is a snowman because it is fun. You get to collect stuff like coal, carrots, scarf. It fun because you can play in the snow when your building it.
You also make a hill and put designs in it. It is like drawing with your finger. You can put designs in it like a carrot or a scarf.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow
By Taryn
The best thing to make out of snow is a family of snowmen. Why building a family of snowmen is the best thing is because you can make your whole family. That is why I like to make family snowmen.
Another thing to make out of snow is designs. It is very fun to do. Why is it fun to do? Because you can make any design you want to do. Sometimes you can just step around and then and then you see designs. You can make a lot of them. You can make a big snowflake, a smiley face ore your name.
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents?
By Trae
I have looked for Christmas presents last year. I was with my dad and I was going to get a blanket. My dad was going to the bathroom.
So I looked in my dads room. I had a lot of time because he was takeing a big dump. So I looked behide the dresser and under blankets. But I could not find any. So I thought for 20 seconds. I knew where they where in the closet beacuse my dad said don’t look in the closet before he went to the bathroom. So I looked there. There were the presents! But I looked more because I knew that my dad got us more than that. So, I look under the bed. Those two places put together where a bucket load. I didn’t get to look in any beacuse I heard my dad wasing his hands. It was a bummer.
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents?
By Sophia
Me and my sister Sam were outside and all of the sudden our dog bailey came outside and chased a baby cat in an oil tank. Sam said to get a flashlight so I ran to my Dads pickup and boom! There was the bigges present ever! I saw in shock! I saw it! So, I freaked and said the pickup was locked this took like 30 seconds, so I went inside and got a flashlight. Then we got the cat out by the way. The present was a Barbie life in the broom house toy. We had a lot of fun with it and saved a cats life. So it was a kinda cool experience.
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents?
By Tyson
Have I ever looked for hidden Christmas presents? I have and my parents were sure that I wouldn’t find them. Then me and my sister went down stair sand looked in a room that had a walk in closet and there they were. Then my sister said “to keep it a secret. So I did, but then we looked in the presents and we got tricked. But there was a card and it said “ha ha tricked ya.”
What Does Christmas Morning Feel Like?
By Tobin
It feels like a relief because been up all night waiting to open presents. It also feels like a surprise opening presents and not knowing what you are going to get.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow
By Isaac
I really like making snow angels because when you lay in the snow it feels comfier than your own bed. I like to imagine I’m laying in the clouds. Because it feels a lot like your laying in them.
You could even make the best snowangel ever. Yesterday I made one and almost fell asleep in it. So I went inside and drank hot cocoa. And that is my story.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow
By Trenton
My brother and I like to build a snowfort. We build a wall in between the fort. At times we will climb in and out of our fort to throw snow balls and the we go inside and drink hot chocolate.
What Does Christmas Morning Feel Like?
By Josey W.
It feels like the best day of the year. You rush to the tree and see presents laying everywhere. Then we eat delicious danishes and Hot cocoa. Then you play with your family.
What’s the Best Thing to Make Out of Snow
By Colin
The best thing I can build in snow is a snow fort. My dad built it with the 4 wheeler. We had a snowball fight. My broter hit me in the eye so we went in side an had hot cholate. Then we watch tv.
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents? Did Your Parents Find Out?
By Jove G.
Yes. No
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents? Did Your Parents Find Out?
By Mason W.
Yes I did. No my mom didn’t know. I wish for a xbox1.
Mrs. Motz’s Fourth Grade Class
Favorite Christmas Song
By Kimimila
My favorit Christmas song is “Fosty the Snowman” and “Rudolf the Red nose Reindeer” they are my favorite they’re nice to listen to and because I love Christmas.
If You Were an Elf, What Kind of Toy Would You Build
By Vaughn
I would build an hoverbord and an time machine with a hat that has infinity buckets of Egg Nog in the hat with 40 straws. I would build an plan that you can jump into it when ever you whant.
If You Were an Elf, What Kind of Toy Would You Build
By Piper
If I were an elf, I would build a toy koala, a toy zebra and a toy lion. I would build them because I think people would like them because they are cute and adorable.
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
By Josie
If I could spend the day with Mrs. Claus I would have her show me around the North Pole. I’d ask her if I could see the elves, reindeer and the sleigh. I would ride all the reindeer and ask Santa for a ride. I would also drink hot cocoa with her and we would bake the BEST sugar cookies EVER!
P.S. For Christmas I want a …. Sister.)
Favorite Christmas Song
By Symphanie
My favorite Christmas song is “The Season of Hope.” I like it because we do sign language and it almost made me cry from happiness once.
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
By Kylie M.
If I spent a day with Mrs. Claus I would do a few things.
The first thing I would do is tell her what I want for Christmas while I drink hot cocoa.
The second thing I would do is make toys with her. I would also make sure that the elves are doing what they’re supposed to be doing with Mrs. Claus.
I think it would be fun to spend the day with Mrs. Claus.
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
By Gage
If I spent the day with Mrs. Claus I would make cookies with her. We would also play Christmas board games like Candy Land. After an hour or two, would eat the cookies. We would have a great time.
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents?
By Allison T.
Dear Santa,
I have looked for hidden presents before. In 2016, Santa Claus hid a trampoline under a few blankets on top of the box. I found the trampoline by my parents room. This happened when I was going to the living room after waking up my parents. I freaked out so much that my parents came running out. I was going to hide it but it was to heavy to move sadly.
Favorite Christmas Song
By Cameron
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite Christmas song? Mine is “The Grinch.” I lisen to it every Christmas with my family. It is my favorite song because the Grinch is funny in the move and song. He makes me laugh.
If You Were an Elf, What Kind of Toy Would You Build
By Brayden
If I were an elf I would build a Puzzle Box. How I would Build a Puzzle Box is I would take wood and turn it into a cube. When it’s in a cube I will cut small squares in it.
Once there is a small squares, I can take the cut out pieces and fit them in the small squares. Then I will paint the cube silver and black. Then I will wrap it in wraping paper and give it to Santa.
Favorite Christmas Song
By Rueben
My favorite Christmas song is “Rudollph, the Red Nose Reindeer. It’s my favorite because they say funny stuff like Pinocchio. They have cool names. The song makes me want to dance. I enjoy that song.
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
By Tatiana A.
If I spent the day with Mrs. Claus I would do lot of things.
First we would go to McDonald’s and eat. Then we would an to the park and play. After that we will drink cocoa with marshmallows and then we will take a nap for an hour. Then we will go to her house and play hide and go seek with the elves.
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
By Sara
If I spended a day with Mrs. Claus I would help her make cookies, ask her to knit a scarf (or something like that). I would probly go to see her in December or close to Christmas day. I can help the evlevs while im there. I would have a lot of fun with Mrs. Claus.
Favorite Christmas Song
By Alexandra
My favorite Christmas song is “Must be Santa.” I like how it is so cheerful. Every time I hear it I get so happy I just want to dance to the moon and back.
Favorite Christmas Song
By Maxx S.
My favorite Christmas song is All I Want For Christmas is You. It is my favorite because it’s really all I ever hear at my house. I also just really enjoy it. I also like it becuase it is a Christmas song.
If You Were an Elf, What Kind of Toy Would You Build
By Draegan
If I were an elf, I would make army men. I love army men. They are just little army people made of plastic. If you are an elf and you don’t know what to make here is some advice. Make your favorite toy!
If You Were an Elf, What Kind of Toy Would You Build
By Tristan H.
Dear Chris Cringle,
If I was an elf I would build billions animals because stuffed animals would give joy to the orphans who don’t have a home, and I love animals. I would also build stuffed animals for the whole world and everyone would be happy!
Have You Ever Looked For Hidden Christmas Presents?
By Sophie
Yes, I have looked for Christmas presents (last year!) My parents never found out because there were tons of them in the back of my mom’s car. It was a mint colored lamp I found. Which was mind. I can’t remeber what else was in there. But I saw some puplo legos for Audrey. All I remeber was there were a lot of plastic bags that said Walmart.
If You Were an Elf, What Kind of Toy Would You Build
By Shawn
If I were an elf I would want to build books because books are really fun. I love to read books. I like making books too. That is what I would want to build if I were an elf!
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
By Aksel
If I spent a day with Mrs. Claus I would eat cookies and drink milk. Then I would go out, start a snowball fight, and win. After, I would explore the North Pole. Also I would ask to drive Santa’s sleigh and I would try to find Elf (from the movie).
If I Could Spend the Day with Mrs. Claus
Kole C.
If I were to spend a day at Mrs. Claus’s house I would ea cookies and drink milk. I would also watch the elves make toys. I would ask to ride the reindeer. I would listen to Christmas carols. I would ask te elves to show me how to make toys. I would definitley drik Mrs. Claus’s famuas hot cocoa. I would ask Santa for a rid back home on the sleigh.