If you’re still in search of the perfect Christmas tree, you can find it right here in the Pine Ridge of Nebraska.
Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale at the Pine Ridge Ranger District in Chadron. The permits entitle the purchaser to harvest one Ponderosa pine or Eastern red cedar, measuring up to 15 feet tall from U.S. Forest service lands. Maps will be available with the permits to identify selected areas for tree harvest.
The permits cost $10 and are available at:
Supervisor’s Office/Pine Ridge Ranger District
125 N. Main Street in Chadron
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (excludes Federal holidays)
308-432-0300
The Forest Service also is the official featured agency to celebrate the White House’s Every Kid in a Park Initiative through December. As part of this celebration, free Christmas tree tags will be offered to fourth graders who present a valid voucher or an interagency fourth grade pass. Vouchers may be obtained at the Every Kid in a Park website: https://everykidinapark.gov/. To obtain the voucher, visit the website, click on the “Get your pass” button and follow the instructions. Print out the paper voucher and bring it with you. When fourth graders come into the office for their free permits, they are also issued a commemorative, hard plastic permit as a keepsake.
Each permit includes cutting guidelines, travel recommendations, and a free motorized vehicle users map (MVUM) to show roads and trails open for the public to find their tree. Permits require that you cut the entire tree, leaving no more than six inches of stump, and that you cut unused branches so they lay flat on the ground.
The adhesive permit tag must be attached before a tree is removed from the cutting area; a citation can be issued for possession of a cut-but-untagged tree, even if a tag is available in person or in your vehicle.
Trees should be placed in water as soon as possible to help keep needles fresh. Once indoors, trees should be placed away from stoves, heaters, or heating ducts. After Christmas, used trees should be disposed of properly as yard waste. Do not dump used trees on National Forest System lands.
Only areas designated on the permit map are open to Christmas tree cutting. Areas excluded from cutting include all campgrounds, administration sites, National Recreation Areas, Research Natural Areas, and around Pine Ridge Job Corps. For more information please visit our website at www.fs.fed.us/r2/nebraska.