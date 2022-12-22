 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas worship times scheduled

Several Chadron churches will have services for Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Below is a list of services available at press time.

Chadron Berean at Fourth and Shelton has a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m., with Christmas Day services at 10:30 a.m.

Chadron Christian at 998 East Sixth has Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 10:30 a.m.

Chadron Church of Christ, 502 Mears, will follow its regular schedule, with worship times at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 936 West 10th, has a 10 a.m. Christmas Day service, and no services Christmas Eve.

First Baptist at 802 Chadron Avenue has Christmas Eve services at 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 10:45 a.m.

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 370 Chadron Avenue, has services at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

Grace Episcopal Church, Fifth and Bordeaux, has a 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service, but no services Christmas Day.

Immanuel Lutheran, 747 Ann, has Christmas Eve services at 5:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, the church will have a service of lessons and carols at 10 a.m.

Northfield Church, 632 West Eighth Street, has Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m., and Christmas Day services at 10 a.m.

The Open Door Church, at 1350 Table Road, will have Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m., but no Christmas services.

Ridgeview Bible Church, 919 East 10th, has 6 p.m. Christmas Eve services and regular services at 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 340 Cedar, has a Children’s Liturgy on Christmas Eve at 4 p.m., with Christmas Eve services at 9 p.m. Christmas Day services are at 9 a.m.

Spirit of Faith, at 248 Main, has Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m.

United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton, has Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 10:30 a.m.

