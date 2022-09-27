Christopher Alexander Speirs

HAY SPRINGS – Christopher Alexander Speirs, 50 of Hay Springs, NE, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Hay Springs Methodist Church with Nayda Davis officiating. Burial will be at Hay Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church.

He was born December 27, 1971 in Chadron to Daniel and Jolene (Peters) Speirs. He shared the same birthdate with his Uncle Pat Speirs. Being born only three years apart with a shared birthday created a close bond with Pat that endured all. They also shared that birthday with Pat's grandmother and Chris' great-grandmother, Mildred Speirs.

Chris was lucky to have two sets of grandparents: Walt and Lola Speirs and Don and Donna Peters, with farms where he loved to spend time. With the Speirses, he was one of "The Little Boys", almost a brother, with his Uncles: Tim, Mike and Pat because of their close ages. Wherever they were, whatever mischief they were up to, Chris was there.

He graduated from Hay Springs High School with the class of 1990. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 1990, then went to submarine school. He was stationed in Bangor, WA, and served on the USS Michigan from April 1991 to January 1993 when he was assigned to the USS Ohio. He served on that submarine until he left the Navy in November 1994. He was very proud to have served on Trident submarines where he was a ship controller and atmosphere support journeyman.

He returned to Nebraska after the service and lived in Lincoln with his Uncle Mike where they enjoyed the city and a shared love of sports. Chris had always enjoyed sports being a life-long fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He realized a dream when he got to see the Orioles play at home on a trip with Dan and Julie in 2021. Chris loved all sports but especially enjoyed football and hockey following the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Denver Broncs, and Colorado Avalanche. His favorite team though was Howells now Howells-Dodge football where his Uncle Mike is the head coach. Chris was known for being able to remember and recite an amazing amount of statistics and information on all his favorite sports teams and a wide variety of sports. He also enjoyed debates, sometimes spirited but always good natured, on sports, politics and a good game of cards.

After living in Lincoln, he returned to Hay Springs to be closer to his family so he could help them all. In 2013 he became a custodian at Chadron State College. He was proud to take care of his building, the historic Old Admin Building on campus. The building's occupants and his coworkers said he was a conscientious, well liked and dedicated worker.

Chris was a caring and compassionate person. He helped his mother when she became ill. When his brother Zane became ill in 2007 and eventually required constant attention, Chris stepped up and provided that support, even taking Zane into his home. When Zane moved to Mosaic in Axtell, Chris was a regular visitor and monitored Zane's care there.

Chris was a constant help to each of his grandparents all through their lives but especially in their later years. He enjoyed trips to the casino with Don and Donna and taking Walt and Lola to Rapid City or to visit family. He was especially proud when he got to escort his Grandfather Walt to Washington, D.C., on the Panhandle Honor Flight in 2012. He tirelessly gave his time and efforts to all of his family.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Dan and Julie Speirs of Kearney; Aunt and her husband, Valerie and Doug Worth of Parker, CO; and their children: Emily, Savannah and Trevor; Uncle Tim and his wife, Deann, of Chappell; and their children: Chance and Anna; Uncle Mike, his wife, Candy, of Howells; and children: Paige and Alex; Uncle Pat of Hay Springs; Uncle Gary Peters, his wife, Marcine of Bedford, TX; and daughters: Michelle and her husband Eddie Stephens and Karla and her husband Dennis Baird; Aunt and her husband, Carolyn and Art Lipps of Hay Springs; and daughters: Cammie and her husband Trent Tobiasson, and Lindsay; Aunt Cindy Peters of Hay Springs and her children: Josh Peters and wife Sara, and Brandi and husband Brandon McKee; sister, Mandy and her husband, Darren McNamer; brother, Brad Lipps; and daughter Everleigh of Hay Springs; and sister, Brianna Lipps; and daughter Madelyn of Fort Worth, TX; and many cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jolene Lipps; brother, Zane Lipps; Uncle, Steve Peters; grandparents: Don and Donna Peters and Walt and Lola Speirs.

Memorials are to Mosaic in Axtell. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary in Chadron and Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.