CHS alum completes basic training

For some, it’s hard to believe it’s nearly March. For others, particularly high school seniors, it seems May and graduation can’t get here fast enough. For those leaving the halls of Chadron High, there are many paths to choose including military service.

A 2021 graduate of CHS, Michael Ames recently completed his Basic Training with the Army National Guard, as well as his Advanced Individual Training (AIT), the former of which was at Fort Jackson, S.C.; the latter, at Fort Gordon, Ga.

Ames noted is AIT was in Radio Communications, further adding this includes everything to do with satellites, line-of-sight radios, antennas, even some IT work on computers, laptops, cables and other equipment.

He further added he tested well in his junior year of high school and was offered the spot with Radio Communications.

Though he graduated in 2021, Ames has been with the National Guard since Aug. 25, 2020, completing Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) drills prior to being shipped out in June of 2021 for his 10 weeks of Basic Training and 20 weeks of AIT.

During his RSP time, he was with a detachment in Scottsbluff. While in Basic Training he was in the 313 Infantry. In AIT, he was part of the Alpha 369, part of the 15th Signal Brigade.

Ames chose the military path because, “I wanted to serve my community. I just love serving the U.S. It’s a great nation and I have a lot of pride in it. And, serving God and all that he’s given me. I wanted to give back.”

Though Radio Communications and IT are the fields Ames did his training, he noted such things weren’t much of a passion for him in school “but now that I’ve done it I really enjoy it.”

Having just got back, Ames will see what his unit has for him. He’s also looking at pursuing a course in college or trade school, and would like to do anything with electronics, “carrying over everything that I’ve learned and combining that with something else.”

With being in the top 20% of his class and an honor grad in his AIT, he received more than 20 college credits that can transfer. Ames further added he was a student platoon sergeant and learned leadership skills with a drill sergeant advising him.

Currently a Private First Class, Ames will be working part-time with the National Guard office on the Chadron State College campus.

Ames said he’s surprised by the relationships he built while training. “Even now,” he said, “there are people from both Basic and AIT I still talk to even though they’re from a completely different state. Some are even from outside the U.S.”

For those students considering to join the military, Ames recommends they ask all the questions they can of their recruiters. Sergeant First Class Bubba Page is the Chadron National Guard Recruiter.

Ames is the son of Michael and Jennifer Ames, and his father said, “I’m just extremely proud of him. He’s very humble and motivated for sure.”

