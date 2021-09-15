CHS program designed to ease college transition

Beginning this month, Chadron High School will be offering a program to high school upper class students looking to attend college after graduation through the Transitions to College program series.

Chadron High School Counselor Loni Watson stated, “The Transition to College series hosted at Chadron High School is a parent engagement program for families of 11th and 12th grade students who are interested in attending college after high school. There will be four workshops held on Sept. 30, Nov, 16, Jan 20 and March 15th from 6-7:30 p.m. in the high school commons.

“We will cover topics ranging from: the importance of parent involvement in the college application process, preparing and managing college expenses, college costs, the social - emotional transition to college, emotional support in college, and succeeding academically.”

The program enables parents and students to gain confidence during the transition to college. Prizes will also be given out, including laundry baskets full of: dorm decorations and supplies, coffee makers, gift cards and much more. To be eligible for the grand prize, participants must attend all four sessions.

Spots are limited. If there are any questions, or to register, parents need to email loni.watson@chadronschools.net and RSVP family members to reserve a table.

