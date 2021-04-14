Chuck Lliteras dies in Missouri

Chuck Lliteras of Harrisonville, Mo., a Hemingford native who earned two degrees from Chadron State College and held the Eagles’ javelin record for more than 40 years, died Monday, April 5 in a Kansas City hospital at age 66.
He was born to Robert and Mary Lliteras on Feb. 28, 1955 in Alliance. After graduating from Hemingford High School, he enlisted in the Army and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard early in his military career and also served with 82nd Airborne Division.
Following his discharge he enrolled at Chadron State and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1981 and a master’s degree in 1986, both in education. He was a teacher and coach for 40 years, mostly in Missouri. He was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013 after his teams at Harrisonville High had a 60-16 record in six seasons.
As a Chadron State junior in 1980, Lliteras set the Eagles’ javelin record of 213 feet, 1 inch that remains the college’s longest. The second best mark of his career was 195-11, which won the gold medal at the NAIA District 11 Meet his senior year.
In 1986, the javelin was redesigned to put more weight up front so it wouldn’t go as far and be more apt to leave a mark when it landed. That year, the late Deron Dolfi threw the new implement 206-8, which remains the Chadron State record for the “new” javelin.
When Chuck was a senior in 1981, his younger brothers, Dan, who threw the discus, and Joe, who high jumped, also lettered in track and field at Chadron State.
They survive along with their sister Roberta Weisgerber and brother David and their spouses.
Chuck’s survivors also include his wife, Kris, whom he met while serving in the military and married in 1975, their sons Mathew (Maria) and Jeremy (Grace) and seven grandchildren. A celebration of his life visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dickey Funeral Home in Harrisonville, followed by military honors.
