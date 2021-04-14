Chuck Lliteras dies in Missouri

When Chuck was a senior in 1981, his younger brothers, Dan, who threw the discus, and Joe, who high jumped, also lettered in track and field at Chadron State.

They survive along with their sister Roberta Weisgerber and brother David and their spouses.

Chuck’s survivors also include his wife, Kris, whom he met while serving in the military and married in 1975, their sons Mathew (Maria) and Jeremy (Grace) and seven grandchildren. A celebration of his life visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dickey Funeral Home in Harrisonville, followed by military honors.

Chuck Lliteras of Harrisonville, Mo., a Hemingford native who earned two degrees from Chadron State College and held the Eagles’ javelin record for more than 40 years, died Monday, April 5 in a Kansas City hospital at age 66.

He was born to Robert and Mary Lliteras on Feb. 28, 1955 in Alliance. After graduating from Hemingford High School, he enlisted in the Army and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard early in his military career and also served with 82nd Airborne Division.