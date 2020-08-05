Churches, communities greet new family

Methodist churches in Dawes and Sioux counties have new leadership with the arrival of the Oladimeji family.
Reverend ‘Tunde Oladimeji began his service with the Chadron United Methodist Church on July 1, and previously pastored at the Methodist church in Curtis, Neb. for three years. He explained the Mehtodist Church has a process in which every year a pastor has to apply to serve a church. If the church wants you, and the bishop and cardinal agree, you are re-appointed every first of July. He and his wife were provided the opportunity to move, and chose Chadron as it also provides his wife a place to serve.
Chadron is much bigger in terms of population, Oladimeji said, and there is much more diversity. As for congregation size, he said it’s similar to the one in Curtis though the church building is much bigger.
As for the inspiration to become a pastor, Oladimeji said “that’s a long story.” This is his 31st year as a pastor, though his path could’ve turned out much differently.
Oladimeji was raised in a minister’s home, and his father was a journalist for 35 years and and editor for a national paper in Nigeria. He was also a volunteer minister, doing some preaching and helping with publicity for the church. Oladimeji’s maternal grandfather was also a minister who worked with the missionaries who traveled to Nigeria, “so maybe it’s in the blood.”
Oladimeji was preparing to become an engineer, though a dream in 1990 stopped him. In that powerful dream, he said, God spoke to him and told him he would be a preacher, and his journey to that calling would be a short one. Most people in Nigeria believed, at that time, that only one month of training was necessary to become a preacher. However, Oladimeji has “been studying ever since.”
Oladimeji attended at West Africa Theological Seminary in Lagos, Nigeria for four years, earning his Master of Arts in four years. He then worked for his Master’s of Theology at the Theological College of Northern Nigeria, earning it in three. He then went for a second Master’s in New Testament Studies at the University of Jos, and came to the United States in 2008 to earn a Doctorate of Ministry and again in 2012 for a Doctorate of Philosophy, both from the Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky.
He further noted his Doctorate of Ministry was a major in leadership and biblical preaching, and his Doctorate of Philosophy is a major in intercultural studies. In his studies, he’s focused on the church being not just there to preach but to help others in need, encourage others and see the good in the community.
As for his first month in the community, Oladimeji said he and his family have been fortunate to meet people who are very hospitable all across the United States, but “Chadron takes it a little bit higher.” He’s met people who are interested to hear he’s from Nigeria and a minister, but here it’s a bit different. On his morning walks he’s had people come right up and visit with him; people have also knocked on his door to introduce themselves. “It’s not something that is an exception,” he said. “It’s like the rule. . . You see people go out to you, not waiting for you to come meet them. That is, for me, a very high level of hospitality.”
He also enjoys the diversity and welcoming attitude of people who live in Chadron, and the availability of services to help keep people comfortable and active. When he has guests from Nigeria, he doesn’t have to take them to a different community to do something. The members of the church have been very hospitable also, bringing food and making the parsonage comfortable. “We had a sense of ‘Come on in, we’re waiting for you.’”
The first thing Oladimeji wants to do with the church is to remind them of their vision rather than imposing his own. He knows it has a long history of proficient ministers and he’s trying to learn from the people of the church and renew their vision and what they stand for. He pointed out they are looking at the language of that vision and what it means in present day Chadron.
Another aspect he’s interested in is the church’s interaction with Chadron State College, to see what can be done to encourage those people who are in need. The church is also doing more with an online presence, and Oladimeji has posted a few videos, and he has a strong desire for church to be exciting and somewhere people want to go.
“I am interested in encouraging people to come back to church. People are losing hope. They’ve lost hope in the medical field. People are losing confidence in government and the politicians.” He noted in the Bible David states, “When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” Oladimeji said, “I think this is a good time to get back to God. I want to encourage people to get back to church. You may have been disappointed by some pastors or some church leaders, but this is time to come back. One of the ways to do that is to come back to church and fellowship, to receive encouragement, especially in the midst of this very difficult time.
“This is a nice community where people already take care of each other as much as possible, so let’s remember our relationship with god, our commitment to God, and let’s hope these struggles will die down.”
Oladimeji’s wife, Lami, is a pastor at churches in Whitney, Crawford and Harrison. The couple has four children: 15-year-old Sophia, nine-year-old Jubilee, six-year-old Jethro and three-year-old Jesse. Oladimeji said the churches in other communities have been just as welcoming to Lami and even changed their service times to accommodate her.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!