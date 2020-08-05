Churches, communities greet new family

He also enjoys the diversity and welcoming attitude of people who live in Chadron, and the availability of services to help keep people comfortable and active. When he has guests from Nigeria, he doesn’t have to take them to a different community to do something. The members of the church have been very hospitable also, bringing food and making the parsonage comfortable. “We had a sense of ‘Come on in, we’re waiting for you.’”

The first thing Oladimeji wants to do with the church is to remind them of their vision rather than imposing his own. He knows it has a long history of proficient ministers and he’s trying to learn from the people of the church and renew their vision and what they stand for. He pointed out they are looking at the language of that vision and what it means in present day Chadron.

Another aspect he’s interested in is the church’s interaction with Chadron State College, to see what can be done to encourage those people who are in need. The church is also doing more with an online presence, and Oladimeji has posted a few videos, and he has a strong desire for church to be exciting and somewhere people want to go.