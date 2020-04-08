Churches offer options for Easter services

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With regulations for social distancing and community gatherings in place due to the COVID-19 crisis, churches are utilizing technology and other methods to address their congregations. Such measures are especially important when it comes to Christian holy days such as Easter, celebrated this Sunday, April 12.

Chadron Community Church has been doing drive-in gatherings, and will have one for Easter at 11 a.m. People are welcome to worship from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. Those attending will be directed where to park and receive packets from ushers. Attendees must stay in their own vehicles at all times, and bathrooms in the church will not be available.

Chadron Berean Church will provide Easter services online via Facebook Live, beginning at 11 a.m.

First Congregational Church will use Zoom to live stream services, beginning at 10 a.m. The code for the stream will be published online at chadronfirstcongregationalucc.com. Grace Episcopal is also using Zoom for sermons.

Chadron United Methodist has a stream set up through Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will also be an Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at 6:30 a.m.