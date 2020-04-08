Churches offer options for Easter services

With regulations for social distancing and community gatherings in place due to the COVID-19 crisis, churches are utilizing technology and other methods to address their congregations. Such measures are especially important when it comes to Christian holy days such as Easter, celebrated this Sunday, April 12.
Chadron Community Church has been doing drive-in gatherings, and will have one for Easter at 11 a.m. People are welcome to worship from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. Those attending will be directed where to park and receive packets from ushers. Attendees must stay in their own vehicles at all times, and bathrooms in the church will not be available.
Chadron Berean Church will provide Easter services online via Facebook Live, beginning at 11 a.m.
First Congregational Church will use Zoom to live stream services, beginning at 10 a.m. The code for the stream will be published online at chadronfirstcongregationalucc.com. Grace Episcopal is also using Zoom for sermons.
Chadron United Methodist has a stream set up through Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will also be an Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran will stream services at 9 a.m. Sunday, as well as Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m. April 9 and Good Friday services at 7 p.m. April 10.
Additionally, Immanuel Lutheran, Grace Episcopal and Chadron United Methodist will provide an ecumenical Stations of the Cross service on April 10 at 3 p.m. at the Methodist church at Ninth and Shelton. The service will be outside, with social distancing.
First Baptist will live stream services on Facebook beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday
Saint Patrick’s will live stream from their website, chadronstpatricks.org under the Mass Videos tab, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Holy Thursday services will be on the site at 7 p.m. April 9 and Good Friday services will be online at 12:15 p.m. April 10.
Sermons from Chadron Christian are available online at chadronchristianchurch.com/blog, and sermons from Our Savior’s Lutheran are available at oursaviorschadron.com. Ridgeview Bible Church has a stream available at 10 a.m. Sunday, at ridgeviewbiblechurch.com
For more information, visit your church’s website or contact your faith leader.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.