Circle of Light granted 100 Women Award

Circle of Light, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial assistance to local cancer patients, was awarded $10,000 Wednesday from the 100 Women Who Care About Chadron organization.

Now in its fourth year, 100 Women meets annually to vote on a local non-profit to benefit from $100 donations from each of its members. Membership currently stands at more than 150 women. Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the group had awarded $39,900 in three years to programs that raised suicide awareness, addressed mental health in schools, provided for the creation of backpacks for foster children and for work on the Cowboy Trail.

The Chadron Chamber of Commerce’s Bands on Bordeaux concert series received the second highest number of votes this year and will receive a grant award in the sum of all additional donations above $10,000.

Circle of Light was founded in 2009 and provides up to $3,000 in assistance to cancer patients in Dawes, Sioux, Sheridan and parts of Box Butte counties. To date, the organization has distributed $662,000, with requests totaling $70,000-90,000 annually. The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on the organization as it halted its fundraisers.