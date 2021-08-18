Circle of Light granted 100 Women Award

Circle of Light, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial assistance to local cancer patients, was awarded $10,000 Wednesday from the 100 Women Who Care About Chadron organization.
Now in its fourth year, 100 Women meets annually to vote on a local non-profit to benefit from $100 donations from each of its members. Membership currently stands at more than 150 women. Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the group had awarded $39,900 in three years to programs that raised suicide awareness, addressed mental health in schools, provided for the creation of backpacks for foster children and for work on the Cowboy Trail.
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce’s Bands on Bordeaux concert series received the second highest number of votes this year and will receive a grant award in the sum of all additional donations above $10,000.
Circle of Light was founded in 2009 and provides up to $3,000 in assistance to cancer patients in Dawes, Sioux, Sheridan and parts of Box Butte counties. To date, the organization has distributed $662,000, with requests totaling $70,000-90,000 annually. The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on the organization as it halted its fundraisers.
Bands on Bordeaux is currently in its seventh year, and recently relocated to Railroad Park. The organization’s award will make it possible to improve the park with new grass, trees, shrubs, fencing and lighting. The City of Chadron, Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Northwestern Railroad have an agreement in place to revitalize the park, to eventually include a nod to the railroad history of Chadron, kids’ spaces, a picnic pavilion and a permanent stage.
Three other non-profits competed for the funding this year. The Chadron Public School Foundation Opportunities Scholarship requested the funding to establish a scholarship funds for high school students for minorities eligible for free and reduced lunch who enroll in a trade school, junior or four-year college.
The Chadron Sharks Swim Team is seeking funding to purchase a timing system for the Chadron Area Aquatic and Wellness Center. The addition would allow the swim team, which currently has 32 members, to host meets in Chadron and bring visitors to the region.
Friends of Pets presentation sought grant funding to help cover the costs of fostering, vaccinating and spaying and neutering the animals it offers for adoption. The cost to the organization averages out to $234 per animal, while adoption fees are around $200 for dogs and $100 for cats.
Women interested in joining 100 Women can download a membership form from https://100womenofchadron.weebly.com/. Women can join as individuals or create a team of up to four to split the annual $100 donation.