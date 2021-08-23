Citizen call brings in burglary suspect

On August 21, Sgt. Patrick Young was called to a report of a burglary at a local Chadron business. During the investigation, it was learned a male suspect had forced entry into a doorway of the business and then took several hundred dollars in cash money, including coins. There was surveillance video available and several images of the suspect were placed onto social media to assist with the possibility of identifying the suspect.

On Monday, August 23, a citizen called the Chadron Police Department to report a male subject walking on east bound, on East Second Street, that matched the images of the male in the surveillance video. A Chadron Police Officer and a Dawes County Deputy located the subject in the alley of the 300 block of Main Street.

During their contact with the male subject, the officer and deputy received consent to search the person of the male subject which yielded bags containing money suspected to be taken during the burglary.

An interview was conducted with the male and as a result, 32-year-old, Pete Casey Mercado, of Pine Ridge South Dakota was placed under arrest for Burglary, a Class IIA Felony.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Chadron with this investigation.

